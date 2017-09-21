Friday, April 13 , 2018, 6:12 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara County Firefighter, Rescue Dog Deployed to Puerto Rico

By Dave Zaniboni for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department | September 21, 2017 | 2:41 p.m.

Santa Barbara County Engineer/Paramedic Eric Gray and his search dog Riley are being deployed to Puerto Rico following the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria.

ENG/PM Gray and Riley are responding to the disaster with California Task Force 2 (CA-TF2), part of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

CA-TF2 consists of 57 specialized personnel, specifically trained in Urban Search and Rescue.

Along with the specialized personnel, the Task Force brings all necessary equipment to make live rescues from collapsed structures and confined spaces.

Gray and Riley were partnered in October of 2009.

Riley was presented to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department through the generosity of the National Disaster Search Dog Foundation located in Ojai.

Riley, a pure bred yellow Labrador Retriever, is a live scent disaster search canine whose job is to assist Urban Search and Rescue personnel in determining the presence of live people trapped in rubble following a man-made or natural disaster.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department Engineer/Paramedic Eric Gray and his search dog Riley are deploying to Puerto Rico. Click to view larger
Santa Barbara County Fire Department Engineer/Paramedic Eric Gray and his search dog Riley are deploying to Puerto Rico. (Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)

Past notable deployments for Gray and Riley have included the 2011 Japan earthquake and tsunami and the 2015 Nepal earthquake.

Urban Search and Rescue CA-TF2 is a FEMA USAR Task Force based in Los Angeles County, California, and is sponsored by the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

CA-TF2 is one of two Task Forces that works with the United States Agency for International Development’s Office of Foreign Disaster Assistance to provide national and international response to natural and man-made disasters.

Capt. Dave Zaniboni represents the Santa Barbara County Fire Department

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 