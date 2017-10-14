Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 7:17 am | Fog/Mist 51º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara County Crews Fire Up Griddle for 26th Annual Pancake Benefit in Buellton

Firefighters serve breakfast for community but it’s the chance to clamber on a fire truck and bulldozer that pulls in the kids

Jack Klamn, 5, gives a hefty spin to the wheel to determine his prize from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department during Saturday's 26th annual pancake breakfast in Buellton.

(Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Santa Barbara County firefighter Nick Abele is joined on pancake duty by 13-year-old Daniel Kozlov, 13, of Buellton.

(Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

(Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)

(Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)

Santa Maria firefighters demonstrate their accident response skills as part of an open house Saturday.

(Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)

Spectators watch Santa Maria firefighters work Saturday.

(Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo | October 14, 2017 | 5:20 p.m.

Santa Barbara County firefighters served up hundreds of pancakes in Buellton on Saturday while giving youths a chance to explore a fire truck and other equipment.

The 26th annual pancake breakfast occurred in the Albertsons shopping center parking lot where firefighting equipment sat on display.

“It’s a nice community event for the valley here,” county Fire Department spokesman Mike Eliason told Noozhawk. “We get a lot of folks who come, they get their pancakes and eggs made by the firefighters here.”

Nearby, firefighters and their helpers cooked up a steady supply of flapjacks and other breakfast goods on a gigantic griddle.

Youngsters took turns spinning the wheel for prizes that included plastic firefighting helmets, pens, coloring books, stickers, tattoos, wristbands and more.

“I’ve heard lots of 4-year-old boys and 5-year-old boys running by screaming as they were heading toward the bulldozer down there,” Eliason said. “It’s like a huge Tonka truck for them to climb around on, and they’re having a great time.”

A fire engine, the hand crew’s “buggy” and a hazardous material vehicle also were available for exploration.

“But by far, the star of the show is the bulldozer,” Eliason said. “Kids love climbing on the bulldozer.

“This is just a nice event where we get to sit and talk to members of the community.”

The annual firefighter breakfast raises money for Jonata Middle and Oak Valley Elementary schools in Buellton, and coincides with the end of Fire Prevention Week, which local agencies have celebrated in various ways.

Also Saturday, the Santa Maria Fire Department held an open house, demonstrating how firefighters use power tools to extract accident victims from vehicles, and gave tours of Station 1 on West Cook Street. The Lompoc Fire Department held a similar event last weekend.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

