Santa Barbara County Firefighters Earn New Ranks at Promotion Ceremony

A promotion ceremony was held the morning of Thursday, March 28, 2016, in Memorial Plaza at the Santa Barbara County Fire Department headquarters.

With colleagues, friends and family on hand for the occasion, Fire Chief Eric L. Peterson introduced the firefighters who were promoted to the ranks of engineer, captain, battalion chief, division chief and deputy chief.

Also on hand for the event were dignitaries from the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors and the City of Goleta.

Rob Heckman was promoted to deputy chief, and Martin Johnson was named division chief.

Anthony Stornetta, David Neels and Matt Farris were deemed battalion chiefs.

New fire captains include Timothy Gailey, David Tolmach, Michael Young, Ryan Riddle, Matthew Osborne, Jonathan Ford and James Snodgrass.

Those promoted to engineer/inspector include Jason Orr, Matthew Stoddard, Kevin Jones, Tyson Perkins, Justin Moore, Gregory Nuckols, Douglas MacCready, Eric Gray, Samuel Szczepanek, Adrian Castellanos, James Bass, Blake Herman and Christopher Novak.

The Fire Department congratulates all those who earned new ranks during the March 28 ceremony.

— Mike Eliason represents the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.