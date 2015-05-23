Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 5:03 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara County Firefighters Join Oil-Spill Cleanup — Again

Hand-crew team was among first to respond to pipeline break, then was delayed from further work by bureaucratic red tape and required training

Members of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department’s Hand Crew got into the action Saturday, helping to clean up the oil spill at Refugio State Beach as well as at El Capitán State Beach.
Members of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department’s Hand Crew got into the action Saturday, helping to clean up the oil spill at Refugio State Beach as well as at El Capitán State Beach. (Mike Eliason / Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | May 23, 2015 | 7:15 p.m.

Members of Santa Barbara County’s wildland firefighting hand crew were among the first emergency personnel to respond to last week’s oil pipeline break near Refugio State Beach.

They were called in to provide extra manpower for the initial effort to dam up the crude oil, which was flowing to the shoreline and fouling the park’s picturesque cove.

The 25-member team remained on the sidelines after the first day, however, as federal and state agencies took control of the response to the spill and the cleanup effort.

That all changed Saturday, when County Crew 1 donned white protective suits and blue helmets, and hit the shoreline at Refugio, helping to remove oil-soaked sand and vegetation from the beach, according to Capt. Dave Zaniboni, a Fire Department spokesman.

“It’s a good thing,”​ Zaniboni said. “We’re finally able to provide some local support. We’ve been wanting to get involved since the beginning.”

The spill began late on the morning of May 19, when a 24-inch line owned by Plains All American Pipeline ruptured on the north side of Highway 101, sending an estimated 21,000 gallons of oil down through a culvert, onto the beach and into the ocean.

Officials have estimated that as much as 105,000 gallons leaked altogether, with the bulk remaining on shore. Cause of the break has not been determined.

Globs of oil coat rocks at Refugio State Beach on Saturday. Crews were concentrating mainly on the sand and vegetation. (Mike Eliason / Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)
Globs of oil coat rocks at Refugio State Beach on Saturday. Crews were concentrating mainly on the sand and vegetation. (Mike Eliason / Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)

The county firefighters, who are based at Lake Cachuma, already had been trained in hazardous-materials response, Zaniboni said, but the department had to provide the necessary documentation to the U.S. Coast Guard, which is heading up the response. That took time.

The crew was put through additional training specific to dealing with petroleum on Friday and Saturday morning, Zaniboni added, and then was cleared for duty.

“They were given a stretch of beach near Refugio, and another just north of El Capitán,” he said. “They’ll keep doing it as long as they’re needed.”

The county crews join hundreds of other workers, who continue to toil on land and sea to remove the oil contamination and rescue injured wildlife.

At an afternoon media briefing, Dr. Mike Ziccardi, director of the California Department of Fish & Wildlife’s Oiled Wildlife Care Network at UC Davis, said his organization has received reports of oil-covered wildlife from as far away as Point Conception and Ventura.

This is due to animals traveling through or exiting the spill area, he said.

Rick McMichael, senior director of operations for Plains All American Pipeline, told reporters that the fleet of vessels involved in skimming oil from the ocean had collected negligible amounts in the last 24 hours.

Excavation at the site of the pipeline break was halted Saturday afternoon while bins of tainted material were removed, he said.

A seal pup hauled up onto the shore Saturday at Refugio State Beach. The animal did not appear to be affected by oil. (Mike Eliason / Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)
A seal pup hauled up onto the shore Saturday at Refugio State Beach. The animal did not appear to be affected by oil. (Mike Eliason / Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)

The company is still working to remove oil from the damaged pipeline, although he said more than 15,000 gallons had been removed as of Saturday morning.

It will take until at least Sunday night to complete that process, he said.

The line has been shut down indefinitely, and federal officials have ordered the damaged section of pipe to be removed and sent off for testing.

While officials from various agencies were providing updates for assembled media at Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara, a group of 30 to 50 protesters chanted slogans outside. The demonstrators were kept away from the event by sheriff’s deputies.

Refugio and El Capitán state parks remained closed to the public, a significant blow for the Memorial Day weekend, and are unlikely to reopen until early June, officials have said.

Authorities provided the following phone numbers to the public:

» To report oiled wildlife: 1.877.823.6926

» Volunteer information: 1.800.228.4544

» To file damage claims: 1.866.753.3619

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Anti-oil protesters demonstrated Saturday at Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara, where officials were providing a media briefing on the Refugion spill cleanup efforts. (Michel Brewer photo)
Anti-oil protesters demonstrated Saturday at Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara, where officials were providing a media briefing on the Refugion spill cleanup efforts. (Michel Brewer photo)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 