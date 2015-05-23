Hand-crew team was among first to respond to pipeline break, then was delayed from further work by bureaucratic red tape and required training

Members of Santa Barbara County’s wildland firefighting hand crew were among the first emergency personnel to respond to last week’s oil pipeline break near Refugio State Beach.

They were called in to provide extra manpower for the initial effort to dam up the crude oil, which was flowing to the shoreline and fouling the park’s picturesque cove.

The 25-member team remained on the sidelines after the first day, however, as federal and state agencies took control of the response to the spill and the cleanup effort.

That all changed Saturday, when County Crew 1 donned white protective suits and blue helmets, and hit the shoreline at Refugio, helping to remove oil-soaked sand and vegetation from the beach, according to Capt. Dave Zaniboni, a Fire Department spokesman.

“It’s a good thing,”​ Zaniboni said. “We’re finally able to provide some local support. We’ve been wanting to get involved since the beginning.”

The spill began late on the morning of May 19, when a 24-inch line owned by Plains All American Pipeline ruptured on the north side of Highway 101, sending an estimated 21,000 gallons of oil down through a culvert, onto the beach and into the ocean.

Officials have estimated that as much as 105,000 gallons leaked altogether, with the bulk remaining on shore. Cause of the break has not been determined.

The county firefighters, who are based at Lake Cachuma, already had been trained in hazardous-materials response, Zaniboni said, but the department had to provide the necessary documentation to the U.S. Coast Guard, which is heading up the response. That took time.

The crew was put through additional training specific to dealing with petroleum on Friday and Saturday morning, Zaniboni added, and then was cleared for duty.

“They were given a stretch of beach near Refugio, and another just north of El Capitán,” he said. “They’ll keep doing it as long as they’re needed.”

The county crews join hundreds of other workers, who continue to toil on land and sea to remove the oil contamination and rescue injured wildlife.

At an afternoon media briefing, Dr. Mike Ziccardi, director of the California Department of Fish & Wildlife’s Oiled Wildlife Care Network at UC Davis, said his organization has received reports of oil-covered wildlife from as far away as Point Conception and Ventura.

This is due to animals traveling through or exiting the spill area, he said.

Rick McMichael, senior director of operations for Plains All American Pipeline, told reporters that the fleet of vessels involved in skimming oil from the ocean had collected negligible amounts in the last 24 hours.

Excavation at the site of the pipeline break was halted Saturday afternoon while bins of tainted material were removed, he said.

The company is still working to remove oil from the damaged pipeline, although he said more than 15,000 gallons had been removed as of Saturday morning.

It will take until at least Sunday night to complete that process, he said.

The line has been shut down indefinitely, and federal officials have ordered the damaged section of pipe to be removed and sent off for testing.

While officials from various agencies were providing updates for assembled media at Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara, a group of 30 to 50 protesters chanted slogans outside. The demonstrators were kept away from the event by sheriff’s deputies.

Refugio and El Capitán state parks remained closed to the public, a significant blow for the Memorial Day weekend, and are unlikely to reopen until early June, officials have said.

Authorities provided the following phone numbers to the public:

» To report oiled wildlife: 1.877.823.6926

» Volunteer information: 1.800.228.4544

» To file damage claims: 1.866.753.3619

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.