Santa Barbara Firefighters Rescue Jack Russell Terrier on Tunnel Trail

Dog is uninjured after falling into creekbed near Mission Canyon area hiking trail, will be reunited with owner

A Santa Barbara County Fire Department engine company responded to a dog rescue on the Tunnel Trail in the Mission Canyon area Monday morning.

At 11:16 a.m., the dog's owner reported the small Jack Russell Terrier had fallen off the edge of the trail, down into the creekbed about 40 feet below the trail, County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

The responders from Station 15 found the dog uninjured and one firefighter was able to put a harness on it and walk it back up onto the trail, carrying it in some places, Zaniboni said.

The owner was apparently separated from the dog and couldn't be found at the scene, so the dog was handed over to animal control.

It has identifying information on its collar, including a Mission Canyon address, so animal control will work to reunite the dog with its owner, Zaniboni said.

