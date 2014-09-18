Firefighters from Santa Barbara County Sent to Battle Raging King Fire

Strike team is assigned to help hold the line on the southeast perimeter of the blaze in the El Dorado National Forest

Firefighters and resources from within Santa Barbara County have been sent to help battle the King Fire, which had burned more than 70,000 acres in the El Dorado National Forest east of Sacramento as of Thursday.

The fire nearly tripled in size Thursday, and more than 3,600 fire personnel are working to quell the blaze, which is only 5 percent contained.

Officials announced the arrest of Wayne Allen Huntsman, 37, on suspicion of arson connected to starting the fire. He was taken into custody Wednesday and is being held on $10 million bail, according to the Sacramento Bee.

The fire continues to burn near Pollock Pines off Highway 50, between Placerville and South Lake Tahoe, and local firefighters are helping in that effort, according to Santa Barbara City Fire Capt. Gary Pitney.

A strike team made of crews from Santa Barbara City Fire, the Montecito Fire Protection District, Lompoc Fire, the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District and the Vandenburg AFB Fire departments are all in the area working on the King Fire.

A strike team consists of five engines, so the smaller agencies had to band together for the resources to make up an entire team, Pitney said. That team is made up of 22 people along with five engines that are used to fight fires in remote forest areas.

"They are basically wildland engines that are equipped for those types of fires," he said, adding that they have four-wheel drive and a high clearance to access challenging terrain.

Each engine will have a fire captain, an engineer and two firefighters. Two strike team leaders are also part of the team being sent to the King Fire.

Pitney said the strike team had been working on the Silverado Fire in Orange County for several days before they were called to assist on the King Fire.

"They're working 24-hour shifts with 24 hours off," he said, adding that the strike team's assignment has been to work the southeast perimeter of the fire about a mile from Highway 50. "The assignment is to hold the line and pick up any spot fires that jump over that line."

With high temperatures and sundowner winds in Santa Barbara County, Pitney said the city has plenty of staff to work if any fires should arise locally.

"All of our personnel are backfilled," he said, adding that Santa Barbara City Fire has another wildland engine that it did not send to the King Fire.

