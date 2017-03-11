Friday, June 1 , 2018, 10:00 am | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

No Rain in Santa Barbara County Forecast But Week Ahead Won’t Be Quite as Hot

South Coast under wind advisory with gusts as high as 50 mph expected in Montecito foothills

There is no rain on the horizon from the Cold Spring Trail above Montecito on Saturday afternoon. Click to view larger
There is no rain on the horizon from the Cold Spring Trail above Montecito on Saturday afternoon. (Giana Magnoli / Noozhawk photo)
By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | updated logo 9:05 p.m. | March 11, 2017 | 2:50 p.m.

Santa Barbara County’s semi-sweltering weekend temperatures are expected to give way to slightly cooler conditions this next week, but the National Weather Service said the recent dry spell is likely to continue.

A wind advisory was issued Saturday night as warm north to northeast winds of 15 to 25 mph, and gusts between 35 and 45 mph, began sweeping across the South Coast and Santa Ynez Mountains.

Isolated gusts as high as 50 mph were possible in the Montecito foothills, the weather service warned.

The winds were expected to diminish after dawn Sunday.

Motorists were advised to expect strong crosswinds on Highway 101 along the Gaviota coast, on Highway 154 over San Marcos Pass and on Highway 192/East Valley Road through Montecito.

After one of the wettest winters on record, locals have grown accustomed to the rhythm of regular storms. The last rain to fall in the county was March 5, however, and no rain is in the upcoming forecast.

The weather service said clear skies and daytime highs in the upper 70s to low 80s are expected Saturday and Sunday, with the week ahead experiencing high temperatures in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Overnight lows in the 50s are likely.

Click here for the complete National Weather Service forecast.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

After a wet winter, Tangerine Falls provides a welcome reward for hikers on the West Fork of Cold Spring Trail above Montecito. Click to view larger
After a wet winter, Tangerine Falls provides a welcome reward for hikers on the West Fork of Cold Spring Trail above Montecito. (Giana Magnoli / Noozhawk photo)

