Showers Possible Wednesday with an Actual Rainstorm Expected Next Weekend

Cooler temperatures and cloudy skies are rolling into Santa Barbara County, with a slight chance of showers possible by Wednesday night. In what could be a welcome relief to the drought-stricken region, a full-fledged rainstorm is in the forecast for next weekend.

The National Weather Service said morning fog and marine layer will give way to partly cloudy skies Sunday through Tuesday, with daytime high temperatures in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the mid-40s and 50s.

By Wednesday night, the weather service said a weakening storm system could reach Santa Barbara County with a chance of light showers.

A more significant storm is expected Friday and Saturday, however, and weather service officials said the South Coast could receive 1½ inches of rainfall with 2-4 inches possible in the Santa Ynez Mountains. Snow levels could drop as low as 5,000 feet by Saturday night.

