Monday, June 4 , 2018, 6:55 am | Overcast with Haze 58º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara County Fugitive Arrested in Ventura

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | December 31, 2013 | 11:18 a.m.

Juan Miguel Bejar

Ventura police have arrested an Oxnard man wanted in Santa Barbara County who is accused of driving the wrong way on Highway 101 with a stolen vehicle and leading authorities on a high-speed chase.

Juan Miguel Bejar, 30, was arrested Saturday night after a standoff with Ventura’s SWAT team, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Mark Williams said.

Ventura police officers tried to contact Bejar at a residence on the 100 block of West Simpson Block in Ventura.

People inside the residence were uncooperative with police, and officers heard a possible gunshot inside, according to the Ventura Police Department.

Negotiations with the occupants failed so SWAT came in to assist. Bejar came out with other occupants after about two hours and was arrested, police said. No gun was found inside the residence and no one was injured during the standoff.

Bejar was arrested and booked into the Ventura County Jail on warrants from Santa Barbara County and a parole hold, Williams said. The arrest warrants included 11 penal code and vehicle code violations, including robbery, burglary, possession of stolen property, conspiracy and vehicle theft. 

He will be transported to Santa Barbara County Jail later and will be held without bail.

The Sheriff’s Department asked for the public’s help finding Bejar after a Dec. 14 incident when he allegedly stole several vehicles and drove the wrong way on Highway 101 to avoid being arrested.

Deputies responded to the 4100 block of Via Real in Carpinteria around 3:25 a.m. that day when a couple reported its car being stolen from the front of their home. The suspect allegedly threatened to use a firearm, but a weapon was never seen, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

He then allegedly crashed at the scene and got into a stolen green van with his brother and wife inside. A high-speed chase started, but was called off when Bejar allegedly drove onto Highway 101 going the wrong direction at Santa Monica Road.

When deputies caught up to him and cut him off, he fled on foot and eluded deputies, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

His wife, 24-year-old Sandra Lopez, and brother, 28-year-old Jose Bejar, were both arrested and charged with attempted burglary, receiving stolen property, conspiracy and possession of a controlled substance.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department heard that Ventura County had a similar incident Dec. 5, where a suspect and vehicle matching the same description drove the wrong way on the freeway several times while being chased by authorities.

Bejar has an extensive criminal history and was considered armed and dangerous by authorities, Williams said.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 