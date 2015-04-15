Monday, April 30 , 2018, 1:22 pm | Partly Cloudy 62º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara County Funds Four New Vacation Cabins for Lake Cachuma

Parks officials say the additional fully furnished rentals, expected to be available for use in August, will help meet increased demand

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors has approved funding to build four more vacation rental cabins at Lake Cachuma due to demand for the existing ones, shown here.
The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors has approved funding to build four more vacation rental cabins at Lake Cachuma due to demand for the existing ones, shown here. (Lara Cooper / Noozhawk photo)
By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | April 15, 2015 | 10:50 a.m.

Four new vacation rental cabins will be built at Lake Cachuma, a move necessitated by demand, according to the Santa Barbara County Parks Department.

The county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved to move the $270,000 project forward, awarding the construction contract to Santa Maria-based Atlas Performance Industries Inc.

Lake Cachuma — one of two county parks that allow camping — already boasts four vacation cabins averaging an 81-percent occupancy rate since the 2012-13 fiscal year, with more requests coming in all the time, according to the county.

County parks said the cabins account for about 5 percent of total park revenue, and 80 percent of the park’s operations budget is generated from its day visitors and campers.

Construction should begin in July, with cabins fully furnished and ready to be occupied in August.

In addition to increased demand, the cabins are supposed to increase revenue to the lake located 30 minutes north of Santa Barbara on Highway 154, where low water levels have persisted as the state enters its fourth year of drought.

Lake Cachuma is getting four more furnished cabins to rent to visitors. (Lara Cooper / Noozhawk photo)

Supervisors approved a budget revision, paying for the project with $160,000 from the Parks Committed Fund Balance and $110,000 from an existing U.S. Bureau of Reclamation Grant.

Most of the funds will go toward construction — $220,234.92 to the contractor — with the rest to purchase furnishings.

The project, which is included in the 2013-2018 Capital Improvement Program, includes installing four new overnight cabins rental facilities, including proper earthquake tie-downs, exterior porches and connection to existing water, sewer and electrical site utilities.

Lake Cachuma’s accommodations already include about 400 tent and 80 RV camping sites, partial and full hook-up campsites, yurts (a cross between a tent and tepee) and four furnished rental cabins.

