Cities in Santa Barbara County Gearing Up for Fourth of July Festivities

Local communities plan to mark Independence Day with fireworks, parades and more

Santa Barbara County has dazzling plans for our country’s 239th anniversary of independence, with family-friendly July 4 fun for all ages.

Santa Barbara, Goleta, Montecito, Lompoc and Santa Maria all promise colorful firework shows and activities for the entire July 4 holiday, including beach barbecues, local live bands, games, contests and parades.

Santa Barbara

The 52nd annual State Street parade hosted by the Spirit of '76 Foundation starts at 1 p.m. July 4, followed by activities along the Santa Barbara waterfront hosted by the City of Santa Barbara and community partners.

There will also be a music variety show, beginning at 2 p.m., featuring local musicians hosted by KEYT TV’s John Palminteri.

The day ends with a 20-minute fireworks show at 9 p.m., choreographed by Garden State Fireworks, along with patriotic and current pop songs that can be heard around Cabrillo Boulevard and by tuning into 92.9 KJEE.

In preparation for the firework show, half of West Beach will be a designated safety zone and closed to the public.

For more information, visit www.santabarbaraca.gov.

Goleta

The gates to the Goleta Fireworks Festival, organized by the Rotary Club of Goleta, open at 4 p.m. July 4 for people to take part in hula-hoop and eating contests, a raffle event and other activities listed on the goletafireworks.org website.

At about 8.45 p.m., the American flag will be raised, and the national anthem will play, right before the fireworks show begins at 9 p.m.

Spectators are encouraged to bring blankets and food, yet respecting the rule that bringing their own alcohol is prohibited.

Earlier in the day, historic Stow House will be hosting its 41st annual Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration from 11 a.m until 4 p.m.

Attendees can enjoy a day of live music, classic cars, hay rides, pony rides, an old engine show, tours, various games, and much more. The festival also features local artists who will be selling their handmade products.

Admission is $7 for adults, with free entrance for children and Goleta Valley Historical Society members.

Montecito

The Montecito Firefighters Association is hosting a July 4 pancake breakfast.

Tickets are $8 each and can be purchased at the door.

Pancakes, eggs, sausage and Green Star coffee will be served by firefighters from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Fire District Headquarters, 595 San Ysidro Road.

There is no parking available on site. A drop-off location will be available at the base of the district’s driveway. Attendees are asked to carpool when possible.

Proceeds go to the Montecito Firefighters Charitable Foundation.

Lompoc

Lompoc’s Park and Recreation Department is organizing this year’s July 4 celebration at Lompoc High School's Huyck Stadium. The festivities start at 6 p.m. and fireworks begin at dusk, ending the event at 9 p.m.

The City of Lompoc encourages spectators to bring family, friends and an appetite for the afternoon celebrations, but reminds the public that no glass containers, ice chests, pets, smoking or alcohol are permitted.

Tickets are sold at the Anderson Recreation Center for $2 for children and $4 for adults before July 3. After July 3, prices change to $5 for children and $7 for adults.

For more information, visit www.lompoc.chambermaster.com.

Santa Maria

Some 5,000 people are expected to attend Santa Maria’s July 4 celebration, beginning at 3 p.m. in the Santa Maria Fairpark.

Local 1960s rock-'n'-roll band Unfinished Business is playing in the park starting 5.30 p.m., while spectators can take pleasure in the many food and drink vendors available. Attendees are more than welcome to bring their own food and snacks as well.

After an afternoon of music and activities, the celebratory firework show starts at 9 p.m.

The event is made possible through the support of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, the Santa Maria Fairpark, the City of Santa Maria and the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Admission and parking is free.

For more information, visit www.santamariafairpark.com.

Solvang

Solvang has a full day of Fourth of July celebrations planned.

The annual Fourth of July Parade, with the theme of “Star Spangled Salute,” starts at 11 a.m. at Mission Santa Ines and will travel along Mission Drive.

Gates at Mission Santa Ines will open at 2 p.m. for the 21st Annual Fourth of July Festival and Fireworks Show.

Admission is $8 and free for children age 5 or younger. Active-duty military and immediate family members are free with identification.

The event will include food booths, game booths, a beer and wine garden, and kids’ activities including bouncy castles, slides, face painting and more.

Live stage entertainment begins at 5 p.m., with the headliner being “The Tall Men Group." The fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m.

— Noozhawk intern Linda Sturesson can be reached at [email protected]