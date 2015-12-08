Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society Announces Speakers for Members Share Event

Advice

Every year the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society looks forward to their special December Members Share event.

This year, the program will feature four society members: Betsy Green, Barbara Hodgden, Dorothy Oksner and Rosa Avolio.

First Green will present highlights from her book, Way Back When in 1915. Signed copies of the book will be available for purchase at the meeting.

The second presentation by Oksner and Avolio will dive deep into the Society's website and the tremendous amount of research data available.

The third presentation will be a stunning video by photographer Hodgden, titled "Inherited Things."

Members are invited to share holiday goodies or genealogy projects and may bring items such as genealogies, documents, posters, photographs and artifacts.

The Genealogical Society meets on the third Saturday of each month at the First Presbyterian Church of Santa Barbara, located at 21 E. Constance Avenue.

Special interest groups — such as writers' support group, German ancestry, DNA, and civil war, Italian, French-Canadian, Jewish, computer and beginning genealogies — meet at 9:30 a.m.

The Society Monthly meeting starts at 10:30 a.m. and the featured speaker starts at 11 a.m.

You do not need to be a member to enjoy this wonderful free presentation.

A calendar of genealogical events can be found at the society website.

— Glenn Avolio is the public relations chair for the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society.