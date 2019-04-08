Pixel Tracker

Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society Offers Inside Look at Historic Images of City

By Glenn Avolio for Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society | April 8, 2019 | 9:00 a.m.
John Woodward and Jace Turner will talk about The Edson Smith Collection project at the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society’s free monthly meeting, 9:30 a.m.-noon, Saturday, April 20, at the First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance St.

The Santa Barbara Public Library has among its hold­ings a collection of nearly 3,000 orig­inal photographs illustrating much of Santa Barbara’s rich history, all donated by local citizens since the late 1800s.

As one of its Centennial Celebration projects, the library has been conducting a three-year project to scan, identify and catalog the images with the goal of making them more accessible to the public by put­ting them online.

Turner is overseeing the Edson Smith Collection project.. He is a native Santa Barbaran and the community relations librarian at the Santa Barbara Public Library.

Turner will discuss how the heart of the collection came to the library through the generosity of Edson Smith, and how the current project to make the images more accessible came about.

Woodward, who has been supporting and assisting with the project from its inception, will share some of the historic photographs with the audience; many of the pictures have rarely been seen before.

A long-time member of the Genealogical Society’s board of directors, Woodward has presented several programs at the society's meetings over the years and has written or edited a number of books and articles on Santa Bar­bara history.

He has practiced law locally for the past 48 years and served on the boards of historical organizations in town, including the Santa Barbara Historical Museum; the city and county Historic Landmarks commissions (which he chaired), the Pearl Chase Society and Santa Barbara Mission Archive-Library.

Genealogical Society Special Interest Groups meet at 9:30 a.m. for New Member and Beginning Genealogy, Civil War Genealogy, Writers' Support Group, German Ancestry, Italian Genealogy, Jewish Genealogy, French Canadian Genealogy, Scandinavian Genealogy, Computer Genealogy, and DNA. 

The monthly meeting starts at 10:30 a.m. with the featured speaker at 11 a.m. It is not necessary to be a member of the Genealogical Society to attend the free presentation.

A calendar of genealogical events can be found at http://sbgen.org/eventListings.php?nm=216.

— Glenn Avolio for Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society.

 

