Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society to Mark Family History Month

October is designated as Family History Month, and the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society is celebrating once again with a month-long list of events and classes.

Whether you’re a beginner or a genealogical expert, there are classes tailored just for you. If you want to learn about DNA Research or how to better use Family Tree Maker or Reunion, you will find an instructor teaching a class at the Sahyun Library in October.

Classes are free to members and only $10 for non-members, and membership is only $40 for the year. For a list of classes, click here.

The Genealogical Society is headquartered at the Sahyun Genealogical Library and will host an open house there Oct. 19-20. This is a chance to see the many offerings in the library and to talk to knowledgeable genealogists who can help answer questions about your particular ancestry search.

The library has over 25,000 books, maps, indexes, directories, CDs, DVDs and other offerings as well as a state-of-the-art computer center with access to all the major genealogical websites.

In addition to the open house and wide range of classes, Family History Month at the library offers special interest groups, tours, lectures and demonstrations and fascinating Civil War centered display at the Santa Barbara Public Library.

Click here for a calendar of genealogical events, or click here for more information about the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society.

— Glenn Avolio is publicity chairman for the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society.