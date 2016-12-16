Santa Barbara County Gets Some Rain, Winter Weather Advisory for Friday

Santa Barbara County got measurable rainfall from the winter storm that blew through the region starting Thursday.

As of 9:30 a.m. Friday, rainfall totals ranged from 2.07 inches on San Marcos Pass to about a quarter-inch in the Cuyama Valley.

Santa Barbara County is slightly ahead of normal for average rainfall as of Friday morning, at 103-percent of normal-to-date rainfall.

Rainy weather was expected to end by 11 a.m. Friday, and gusty winds were forecast on the South Coast through Saturday morning.

A chilly, sunny weekend was forecasted, with highs near 60 and lows in the 30s.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory Friday morning for snow, strong winds and dangerous wind chills from 2 p.m. Friday afternoon through 10 a.m. Saturday morning for north-facing mountain slopes and the Cuyama Valley.

Snow could fall below 8,000 feet starting in the afternoon and drop down to 2,000 feet Friday night, along with strong winds and icy roadways.

Northwest winds between 25 and 35 mph were forecast during the advisory, with gusts up to 55 mph and the strongest winds in the Santa Barbara mountains and through the Interstate 5 corridor.

The snow forecast was 1 to 3 inches, mostly on north-facing slopes.

The advisory was issued for Santa Barbara, Ventura, and Los Angeles county mountains, including the areas of San Marcos Pass, the San Rafael Wilderness Area, the Dick Smith Wilderness Area, Lockwood Valley, Mount Pinos, Acton, Mount Wilson and Sandberg.

“Dangerous wind-chill readings will bring the potential for treacherous driving conditions tonight through Saturday morning across the north facing slopes of the local mountains, including Interstate 5 near the Grapevine,” the National Weather Service said.

“Be prepared for snow and ice-covered roads and limited visibility and use caution while driving. Check the latest road reports before departing. Keep an emergency kit in your vehicle which includes a flashlight, food and water, extra clothes, blankets and tire chains,” the winter weather advisory said.

— Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.