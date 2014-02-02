After a Long Dry Spell, Santa Barbara County Gets Some Welcome Rainfall

Between a quarter- and a half-inch of rain recorded, giving February a better start for precipitation than January

After a bone-dry January, Santa Barbara and surrounding communities got some much-welcome rainfall Sunday, raising hopes that the drought that has gripped the region might be easing, at least a bit.

Relatively small amounts of rain were recorded from the storm system that passed through the area — generally between a quarter and a half an inch, according to the Santa Barbara County Flood Control District.

Rancho San Julian south of Lompoc was one of the wetter spots, with just over a half-inch of rain as of Sunday evening.

While the amounts generally were small, they got February off to a better start than January, a month in which most of the county recorded no measurable rain.

Scattered showers and thundershowers were forecast through the evening Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunny skies were expected to return Monday through Wednesday, with a chance of showers returning Wednesday night and Thursday.

Even with the latest precipitation, most areas of Santa Barbara County have seen less than 15 percent of normal precipitation for the rain year that began Sept. 1.

Reservoir levels continue to decline, with Lake Cachuma — one of the county’s main water sources — less than 40 percent full and more than 50 feet below spill level.

High temperatures through the week should be in the low 60s, with overnight lows in the low 40s.

Some breezy conditions are possible Monday into Tuesday, with winds of 10-15 mph and gusts to 25 mph.

