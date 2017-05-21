Santa Barbara County Schools, and Graduates, All Ready for Commencement Season

It’s that time of year again, when high school and college students are graduating to the next stage of their lives.

Santa Barbara City College and Westmont College got a jump-start on commencement earlier this month, but a list of upcoming graduation celebrations follows below, organized by date.

Colleges

Allan Hancock College: 1 p.m. Friday, May 26, on the Hancock Commons Campus, 800 S. Campus Drive in Santa Maria

UC Santa Barbara Commencement:

College of Creative Studies: Sunday, June 11, at Campbell Hall

Bren School of Environmental Science and Management: Friday, June 16, at Bren Courtyard

Commencement Weekend: Saturday, June 17, and Sunday, June 18, at the Faculty Club Green

Sciences: 9 a.m. June 17

Engineer and Sciences: 1 p.m. June 17

Social Sciences I: 4 p.m. June 17

Social Sciences II: 9 a.m. June 18

Humanities and Fine Arts: 1 p.m. June 18

Graduate Division: 4 p.m. June 18

Antioch University Santa Barbara: Thursday, June 15. The ceremony is from 2 to 4 p.m. and the reception is from 4 to 6 p.m. at The Fess Parker, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd.

High Schools

Santa Ynez Valley Union High School: 4 p.m. Friday, May 26, at the campus stadium, 2975 Highway 246 in Santa Ynez

Cate School: 10 a.m. Sunday, May 28, at Commencement Lawn, 1960 Cate Mesa Road in Carpinteria

Orcutt Academy High School: 4 p.m. Friday, June 2, at Hancock Gym

Bishop Garcia Diego High School: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 3

​La Cuesta Continuation and Alta Vista Alternative High School: 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Sunken Garden, along the 100 block of East Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara

Santa Maria High School: 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 8, at Dave Boyd Field/Ralph Baldiviez Stadium on the SMHS campus, 901 S. Broadway

Lompoc High: 12:30 p.m. Thursday, June 8, on the LHS campus, 515 W. College Ave.

Pioneer Valley High School: 1:30 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at Panther Stadium on the PVHS campus, 675 Panther Drive in Santa Maria

Cabrillo High: 2:30 p.m. Thursday, June 8, on the CHS campus, 4350 Constellation Road in Lompoc

Dos Pueblos High School: 4 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at O’Leary Stadium on the DPHS campus, 7266 Alameda Ave. in Goleta

San Marcos High School: 5 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at Warkentin Stadium on the SMHS campus, 4750 Hollister Ave. in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara High School: 6 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at Peabody Stadium on the SBHS campus, 700 E. Anapamu St.

Providence, A Santa Barbara Christian School: 4 p.m. Friday, June 9, at First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance Ave.

Laguna Blanca School: 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, at Ruston Theater on the LBS campus, 4125 Paloma Drive in Hope Ranch

Anacapa School: Friday, June 16

