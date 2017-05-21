Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 1:18 pm | Fair 76º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara County Schools, and Graduates, All Ready for Commencement Season

By Julia Lee, Noozhawk Intern | @NoozhawkNews | May 21, 2017 | 8:30 p.m.

It’s that time of year again, when high school and college students are graduating to the next stage of their lives.

Santa Barbara City College and Westmont College got a jump-start on commencement earlier this month, but a list of upcoming graduation celebrations follows below, organized by date.

Colleges

Allan Hancock College: 1 p.m. Friday, May 26, on the Hancock Commons Campus, 800 S. Campus Drive in Santa Maria

UC Santa Barbara Commencement:

College of Creative Studies: Sunday, June 11, at Campbell Hall

Bren School of Environmental Science and Management: Friday, June 16, at Bren Courtyard

Commencement Weekend: Saturday, June 17, and Sunday, June 18, at the Faculty Club Green

Sciences: 9 a.m. June 17

Engineer and Sciences: 1 p.m. June 17

Social Sciences I: 4 p.m. June 17

Social Sciences II: 9 a.m. June 18

Humanities and Fine Arts: 1 p.m. June 18

Graduate Division: 4 p.m. June 18

Antioch University Santa Barbara: Thursday, June 15. The ceremony is from 2 to 4 p.m. and the reception is from 4 to 6 p.m. at The Fess Parker, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd.

High Schools

Santa Ynez Valley Union High School: 4 p.m. Friday, May 26, at the campus stadium, 2975 Highway 246 in Santa Ynez

Cate School: 10 a.m. Sunday, May 28, at Commencement Lawn, 1960 Cate Mesa Road in Carpinteria

Orcutt Academy High School: 4 p.m. Friday, June 2, at Hancock Gym

Bishop Garcia Diego High School: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 3

​La Cuesta Continuation and Alta Vista Alternative High School: 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Sunken Garden, along the 100 block of East Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara

Santa Maria High School: 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 8, at Dave Boyd Field/Ralph Baldiviez Stadium on the SMHS campus, 901 S. Broadway

Lompoc High: 12:30 p.m. Thursday, June 8, on the LHS campus, 515 W. College Ave.

Pioneer Valley High School: 1:30 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at Panther Stadium on the PVHS campus, 675 Panther Drive in Santa Maria

Cabrillo High: 2:30 p.m. Thursday, June 8, on the CHS campus, 4350 Constellation Road in Lompoc

Dos Pueblos High School: 4 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at O’Leary Stadium on the DPHS campus, 7266 Alameda Ave. in Goleta

San Marcos High School: 5 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at Warkentin Stadium on the SMHS campus, 4750 Hollister Ave. in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara High School: 6 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at Peabody Stadium on the SBHS campus, 700 E. Anapamu St.

Providence, A Santa Barbara Christian School: 4 p.m. Friday, June 9, at First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance Ave.

Laguna Blanca School: 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, at Ruston Theater on the LBS campus, 4125 Paloma Drive in Hope Ranch

Anacapa School: Friday, June 16

