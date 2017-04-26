Santa Barbara County Grand Jury Investigates Complaints About Santa Maria High School

The 2016-17 Santa Barbara County Grand Jury received several complaints about the educational practices and the work environment at Santa Maria High School.

The Grand Jury focused its investigation on allegations of mismanagement of about $16 million from Quality Education Investment Act (QEIA) state grant; on communication conflicts between the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District, site administrators and teachers; on concerns regarding school safety; and on the implementation of anti-bullying procedures required by Assembly Bill 9 (Seth’s Law).

The Grand Jury determined that funds from the state grant were spent properly, and that the school has adequate anti-bullying procedures in place.

There were strained relations between the teachers and school leadership emanating from changes to the union contract, introduction of the Common Core curriculum, procedural and schedule changes made by the district and the school’s principal.

However, the Grand Jury posits that poor communication was a two-way problem. It appears to the Santa Barbara County Grand Jury that relations between school administrators and teachers are improving and encourages them to continue working together respectfully for the benefit of all students.

Click here to read the full report.