Friday, June 15 , 2018, 5:02 pm | A Few Clouds 68º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Predicted Heavy Rain Next Week Could Cause Flooding in Santa Barbara County Burn Areas

By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | January 4, 2018 | 5:00 p.m.

Light rain that fell in Santa Barbara County on Thursday is expected to continue on and off through Saturday, but National Weather Service forecasters say a break is expected Sunday into early-Monday before another, stronger storm hits the region. 

A cold front is predicted to bring heavy rain in the county early next week, with the possibility of widespread flash flooding and debris flows in the Thomas Fire and Whittier Fire burn areas in southern Santa Barbara County and Ventura County. 

“We could see some pretty intense rainfall, and that would be the time of concern for any of the burn areas,” said Ryan Kittell, a forecaster with the National Weather Service in Oxnard. 

“There’s still some uncertainty of the window — on Monday night and Tuesday, we could see rainfall rates of a half inch to 1 inch per hour. That’s pretty intense rainfall, and if that were to occur in the burn areas, it would trigger a debris flow.”

The heaviest rain will fall in a 12-hour window, Kittell said.

Strong winds are expected before and after the rains, with gusts between 30 to 50 mph across the county, he said. 

Kittell said preliminary estimates for areas along the county’s South Coast, from Gaviota to Carpinteria, are 1-2 inches of rain, through Wednesday, and some mountain areas could get up to 4 inches of rain in that period. 

​“If these projections hold out, I’m sure there will be some evacuation orders,” Kittell said.

“Now is not the time to second guess — maybe the rain will miss out — but we haven't had a storm like this so far this season. It’s certainly one to take seriously.” 

The rain is expected to taper off by Wednesday afternoon, he said.

Southern Santa Barbara County got a sprinkling of rain Wednesday night and Thursday, and rainfall totals in most areas ranged from 0.03 inches to 0.75 inches. 

The wettest spots, as of Thursday afternoon, were along Figueroa Mountain, which received 0.90 inches of rain, and atop Refugio Pass, which had 0.75 inches.

The wet roads may have contributed to several vehicle crashes reported throughout the area Thursday morning. 

There were non-injury crashes on Highway 101 near the Gaviota Tunnel that caused Caltrans to close the slow lane for several hours, and three people were injured in a Highway 154 over-the-side collision near Stagecoach Road, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on the 3900 block of State Street in Santa Barbara early Thursday, and police spokesman Anthony Wagner said "rain could have been a factor" in the collision.

County officials said the rain forecast for next week brings potential for a “significant” storm on Tuesday and Wednesday. 

They cautioned that with the burn scar from the 281,893-acre Thomas Fire, the threat of flash floods and debris and mud flows is 10 times greater than before the fire. 

“The fire scorched more than 17 named canyons in the county,” county officials said in a statement. “It is important that the public understand the seriousness of this situation and not delay in taking action to protect their self, family and property.”

Sandbag distribution sites are available countywide, and the Flood Control Hotline has more information at 805.568.3440. 

Sandbag pickup locations are available on the county’s website.

There is a limit of 25 sandbags per person, and bags are not pre-filled.

“Get as many as you can and put them in the places that are the most vulnerable,” Kittell advised.

“Be aware of the weather if you are in a threatened area. Listen to any evacuation or flash flood warnings that may be issued. Take them seriously.”

Santa Barbara County officials are encouraging residents and visitors to register for emergency alerts through the Aware and Prepare website

The county also has information on its Thomas Fire website about recovery assistance programs and storm preparedness, and the homeowner's guide for flood prevention and response.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 