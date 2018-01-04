Predicted Heavy Rain Next Week Could Cause Flooding in Santa Barbara County Burn Areas

Light rain that fell in Santa Barbara County on Thursday is expected to continue on and off through Saturday, but National Weather Service forecasters say a break is expected Sunday into early-Monday before another, stronger storm hits the region.

A cold front is predicted to bring heavy rain in the county early next week, with the possibility of widespread flash flooding and debris flows in the Thomas Fire and Whittier Fire burn areas in southern Santa Barbara County and Ventura County.

“We could see some pretty intense rainfall, and that would be the time of concern for any of the burn areas,” said Ryan Kittell, a forecaster with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

“There’s still some uncertainty of the window — on Monday night and Tuesday, we could see rainfall rates of a half inch to 1 inch per hour. That’s pretty intense rainfall, and if that were to occur in the burn areas, it would trigger a debris flow.”

The heaviest rain will fall in a 12-hour window, Kittell said.

Strong winds are expected before and after the rains, with gusts between 30 to 50 mph across the county, he said.

Kittell said preliminary estimates for areas along the county’s South Coast, from Gaviota to Carpinteria, are 1-2 inches of rain, through Wednesday, and some mountain areas could get up to 4 inches of rain in that period.

​“If these projections hold out, I’m sure there will be some evacuation orders,” Kittell said.

“Now is not the time to second guess — maybe the rain will miss out — but we haven't had a storm like this so far this season. It’s certainly one to take seriously.”

The rain is expected to taper off by Wednesday afternoon, he said.

Southern Santa Barbara County got a sprinkling of rain Wednesday night and Thursday, and rainfall totals in most areas ranged from 0.03 inches to 0.75 inches.

The wettest spots, as of Thursday afternoon, were along Figueroa Mountain, which received 0.90 inches of rain, and atop Refugio Pass, which had 0.75 inches.

The wet roads may have contributed to several vehicle crashes reported throughout the area Thursday morning.

There were non-injury crashes on Highway 101 near the Gaviota Tunnel that caused Caltrans to close the slow lane for several hours, and three people were injured in a Highway 154 over-the-side collision near Stagecoach Road, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on the 3900 block of State Street in Santa Barbara early Thursday, and police spokesman Anthony Wagner said "rain could have been a factor" in the collision.

County officials said the rain forecast for next week brings potential for a “significant” storm on Tuesday and Wednesday.

They cautioned that with the burn scar from the 281,893-acre Thomas Fire, the threat of flash floods and debris and mud flows is 10 times greater than before the fire.

“The fire scorched more than 17 named canyons in the county,” county officials said in a statement. “It is important that the public understand the seriousness of this situation and not delay in taking action to protect their self, family and property.”

Sandbag distribution sites are available countywide, and the Flood Control Hotline has more information at 805.568.3440.

Sandbag pickup locations are available on the county’s website.

There is a limit of 25 sandbags per person, and bags are not pre-filled.

“Get as many as you can and put them in the places that are the most vulnerable,” Kittell advised.

“Be aware of the weather if you are in a threatened area. Listen to any evacuation or flash flood warnings that may be issued. Take them seriously.”

Santa Barbara County officials are encouraging residents and visitors to register for emergency alerts through the Aware and Prepare website.

The county also has information on its Thomas Fire website about recovery assistance programs and storm preparedness, and the homeowner's guide for flood prevention and response.

— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.