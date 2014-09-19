Helicopter Conducts Rescue in Los Padres National Forest

Santa Barbara County first responders conducted a helicopter rescue in the Los Padres National Forest Friday afternoon for a man who needed immediate hospitalization.

A call came in at 12:10 p.m. from an individual who reported having some type of medical emergency, according to Capt. Mike Klusyk of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The County's Air Operations Program, a joint partnership of the Santa Barbara County Fire and Sheriff's Department, sent Helicopter 3, with two paramedics on board, to the scene.

Klusyk said that the person called from Big Caliente Canyon, which is located about 10 miles northeast of Santa Barbara in the Los Padres National Forest.

"It took a while to get cell phone contact," he said. "They are well back in the forest."

It's unclear if the person was on a trail or calling from campsite in the area, but the only access into the canyon was via helicopter and an engine company and AMR ambulance are staging on a road in the area.

The man, whose identity or condition has not been released, was evaluated by the paramedics, who determined he needed immediate hospital care.

The patient was lifted via hoist onto the helicopter and transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

