Santa Barbara County Helicopter Paramedics Rescue Injured Woman From Tunnel Trail

Advice

Santa Barbara County firefighters and paramedics rescued an injured hiker on the Tunnel Trail near Montecito Friday afternoon after a 65-year-old woman fell and severely injured her hand.

At 12:39 p.m., a County Air Support Unit helicopter responded to the scene and paramedics were able to jump out of the low-hovering helicopter and reach the woman, County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

Paramedics gave her pain medication and started an IV, then walked her down to a waiting utility vehicle from Station 15 in Mission Canyon. She was taken to an ambulance and then Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Zaniboni said.

The County Air Support Unit is run by the County Fire and County Sheriff's departments out of the Santa Ynez Airport.

No further details were available.

— Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.