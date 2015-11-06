Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 12:51 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara County Helicopter Paramedics Rescue Injured Woman From Tunnel Trail

Helicopter paramedics respond to an injured hiker on Tunnel Trail Friday afternoon.
Helicopter paramedics respond to an injured hiker on Tunnel Trail Friday afternoon.  (Diego Topete)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | November 6, 2015 | 2:24 p.m.

Santa Barbara County firefighters and paramedics rescued an injured hiker on the Tunnel Trail near Montecito Friday afternoon after a 65-year-old woman fell and severely injured her hand. 

At 12:39 p.m., a County Air Support Unit helicopter responded to the scene and paramedics were able to jump out of the low-hovering helicopter and reach the woman, County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said. 

Paramedics gave her pain medication and started an IV, then walked her down to a waiting utility vehicle from Station 15 in Mission Canyon. She was taken to an ambulance and then Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Zaniboni said. 

The County Air Support Unit is run by the County Fire and County Sheriff's departments out of the Santa Ynez Airport. 

No further details were available. 

Emergency responders wait to transport an injured hiker to an ambulance. Click to view larger
Emergency responders wait to transport an injured hiker to an ambulance.  (Diego Topete)
