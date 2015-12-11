Santa Barbara County Hit By Big Waves During High-Surf Advisory

Advice

Forecasters say rain possible Friday afternoon, Sunday night; heavy surf to persist into Saturday

Santa Barbara County was hit by high surf Friday, and has a chance of thunderstorms and hail later in the day, according to the National Weather Service.

North Count coastal areas have a high-surf warning in effect through early Saturday, while South Coast areas have an advisory in place.

Santa Barbara’s East Beach areas were flooded Friday morning as big waves and high tides pushed the sea up to the edges of parking lots near the Cabrillo Bathhouse and washed through the volleyball courts.

Surfers headed out in droves to Campus Point near UC Santa Barbara and other popular surf spots to take advantage of the larger waves.

Rain is likely Sunday night throughout the county, with a 60-percent chance forecasted, and then sunny skies are ahead for the rest of the week with highs in the 60s.

Ventura Public Works staff closed the pier early Friday morning after hearing that waves were breaking over the pier, possibly causing damage, according to the police department.

The pier was evacuated around 7 a.m. and will stay closed until crews can evaluate the damage, police said.​

