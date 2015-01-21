Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 2:43 pm | Mostly Cloudy 62º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara County Holding Lifeguard Tryouts

By Santa Barbara County Parks | January 21, 2015 | 2:52 p.m.

Santa Barbara County Parks is inviting the community to try out for a lifeguard or junior lifeguard instructor position on either Jan. 31 or Feb. 28 at 10 a.m. at Goleta Beach Park.

At tryouts, candidates must swim 1,000 meters in under 20 minutes and pass an interview on a separate date. By summer, you will have received certifications including a U.S. Lifesaving Association Open Water Lifeguarding, American Red Cross Pool Lifeguarding, CPR for the Professional Rescuer and Advanced First Aid.

Course dates are March 21 and 22, April 11, 12, 18 and 19, and May 2 and 3.

Santa Barbara County beaches include Jalama Beach, Arroyo Burro Beach and Goleta Beach. Programming includes the Hendry’s Junior Lifeguard Program at Arroyo Burro Beach County Park. The starting pay for beach lifeguards and junior lifeguard instructors is $14 hourly.

We are hoping you come to try out for a position or just stop by Goleta Beach Park to show your support for county lifeguard Class of 2015. These lifeguards are not just fast swimmers; they are also dedicated leaders that are working to serve the Santa Barbara County coastal community.

Pool Lifeguards

During the summer, pool lifeguards can work full time hours at the Lake Cachuma Pools and pay starts at $11.50 hourly. Pool lifeguard candidates do not need to attend ocean tryouts but must possess an American Red Cross Pool Lifeguarding Certificate, be 16 years of age, and submit an application by April 1 to 123 E. Anapamu St., 2nd Floor, Santa Barbara 93101.

If you are interested, please click here and download an application. For more information, contact Jon Menzies at 805.729.7508 or [email protected].

 
