Monday, April 23 , 2018, 12:42 pm | Mostly Cloudy 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara County Immune From California Flu Spike So Far

By Sam Goldman, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @Sam__Goldman | January 13, 2017 | 2:11 p.m.

Santa Barbara County health officials say that the county has been immune so far to the recent, rapid spike in cases of influenza in California.

Over the past three weeks, “an alarming increase in influenza outbreak in health-care facilities, particularly skilled-nursing facilities, has been reported,” the county Public Health Department announced Friday.

For the first week of January, the California Department of Public Health reported “widespread” flu activity in the state, including five laboratory-confirmed flu deaths for patients up to age 64 and 23 laboratory-confirmed flu outbreaks.

The first two months of the year make up peak flu season, and though the number of cases in the county reflects that, county Public Health spokeswoman Susan Klein-Rothschild said the county so far has kept clear of the state’s overall spike in flu activity.

According to the county’s own flu report, the latest of which is from Dec. 24, close to 6 percent of outpatient visits in the county in mid-December were due to “influenza-like illness.” Last year, that number was 0 percent, and the year before that, close to 4 percent.

County sentinel providers — partnerships of health-related agencies and organizations that monitor flu activity — reported flu-like illness in 52 patients seen in the third- and second-to-last weeks of 2016, along with no confirmed intensive-care unit hospitalizations for those 64 and under and no known flu-related deaths.

The Public Health Department said the severity of the state’s flu cases this season has been worse as well due to a strain that hits the elderly and those with an impaired immune system extra hard.

“The good news is the current influenza vaccine is a good match for circulating strains and community members can still get vaccinated,” the department said.

Those with health conditions that leave them liable to more severe illness should seek medical care right away, and anyone over six months of age should receive a vaccination, the department said.

Those with the flu should avoid contact with others, especially those at a higher risk for severe illness. Frequent hand washing and not touching one’s face are also recommended when working with others.

Flu vaccines are available at local pharmacy chains such a CVS and Rite Aid. Sansum Clinic has two Santa Barbara walk-in clinics at 215 Pesetas Lane and 317 W. Pueblo St., with vaccines available 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Fridays.

Noozhawk staff writer Sam Goldman can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 