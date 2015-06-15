County Jail Inmate Dies of Apparent Medical Emergency

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department doesn't suspect foul play in the Monday morning death of an inmate, spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

Custody deputies responded to a call of a “man down” in a County Jail general population housing unit’s restroom area at 12:40 a.m. and found Ray John Herrera, 52, on the floor, apparently suffering a medical emergency, Hoover said.

Deputies rendered aid and then County Fire and American Medical Response personnel responded to the scene, she said.

“While en route to the hospital his condition worsened and despite all attempts to revive Herrera, at 1:43 a.m., he was pronounced dead at the hospital,” Hoover said.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, and the Sheriff’s Coroner’s Unit is investigating the death, Hoover said.

“At this point, it appears that Herrera had a medical emergency and no foul play is suspected,” she said.

Herrera, who had a court arraignment date scheduled for Tuesday, was most recently booked into the County Jail on June 8 for two warrants on non-violent offenses, related to misdemeanor drug charges.

