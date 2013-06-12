Santa Barbara County Jail Officials Report Inmate Death

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department reported an inmate died last week, apparently from natural causes, but stated that it will release an official cause of death once the investigation is complete.

Marcos D. Garza, 54, of Santa Maria was transported to a local hospital on June 7 due to a medical emergency, and was treated for an ongoing medical condition, said sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

Three days later, Garza died in the hospital “from what appears to be natural causes,” Hoover said.

Garza was booked into County Jail on June 4 on a theft charge, and was remanded without bail for previous charges that included possession of a controlled substance, being under the influence of a controlled substance, and resisting and obstructing a peace officer, Hoover said.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.