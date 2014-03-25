Job Fairs to Set Up Shop in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and Lompoc

The Santa Barbara County Workforce Investment Board and the California Employment Development Department, with the support of local cities and organizations, announced this week, the dates for three upcoming job fairs in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and Lompoc.

This is a joint effort to fight unemployment, which currently, according to figures released Friday by EDD, ranks Santa Barbara County at 12th place (tied with Placer County) compared with other counties in the state.

According to this report, for the month of February, Santa Barbara County registered a 7.1 percent unemployment rate.

South Santa Barbara County will kick off the series this week, with a Job and Resource Fair at the Westside Community Center in Santa Barbara. The job fairs have been traditionally youth focused, but are being open to anyone looking for a job.

The job fair schedules will be as follows:

Santa Barbara Job and Resource Fair

Westside Community Center, 423 W. Victoria St., Santa Barbara

Thursday, March 27

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Lompoc Job Fair

Veterans’ Memorial Hall, 100 E. Locust St., Lompoc

Thursday, May 1

1 to 4 p.m.

Santa Maria Job Fair

Veteran’s Memorial Hall, 313 Tunnel St., Santa Maria

Thursday, June 12

1 to 4 p.m.

“This is our second consecutive year collaborating to put these types of events together," Santa Barbara County WIB Director Raymond McDonald said. "For our first time last year, thanks to all of our community partners, we had over 1,500 job seekers and over 120 employers in between all three events. This year, we are encouraging all employers and community-based organizations to come out and join us in getting our unemployed back in the workforce.”

The report from the state shows the City of Santa Barbara at 5 percent unemployment, Santa Maria at 11.2 percent and Lompoc at 12.7 percent for February.

For more information or if you are an employer that would like to register for this event, please call Karen LeDoux, youth program coordinator, at 805.346.7137; Luis Servin, SBWIB business services coordinator, at 805.681.4643; or Linda Hillman, SBWIB deputy director, at 805.681.4784.