Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 7:02 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 

Business

Santa Barbara County Jobless Rate Up to 7.6%; California Unemployment Holding at 9.8%

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | January 18, 2013 | 10:38 p.m.

Santa Barbara County’s unemployment rate in December increased to 7.6 percent, after staying steady for several months at 7.3 percent.

It’s still an overall improvement from the previous year, when the county had an 8.5 percent rate in December, which is a trend shared by the state.

California’s rate was unchanged in December, recorded at 9.8 percent, which is well above the national rate of 7.8 percent.

The job market is still “sluggish,” so the trend continues with minimal job gains or losses, said Raymond McDonald, executive director of the Santa Barbara County Workforce Investment Board.

The largest job losses in the county were in government — particularly education — and professional and business services.

Because December’s numbers include the holiday shopping season, it’s no surprise that the biggest month-over-month gain was in retail jobs, including restaurants, which are likely seasonal, McDonald said.

There are higher unemployment rates in the North County than the South Coast, according to Employment Development Department data.

Santa Maria reported 12 percent unemployment; Lompoc had 13.5 percent; and Orcutt had 8.6 percent in December, according to the EDD.

Vandenberg Air Force Base reported 12.2 percent unemployment, and Vandenberg Village reported a 6.5-percent unemployment rate.

Buellton reported 5.5 percent, Santa Ynez reported 3.8 percent and Solvang reported 2.9 percent unemployment rates.

On the South Coast, Carpinteria reported 3.8 percent unemployment, Santa Barbara reported 5.4 percent and Goleta reported 3.8 percent.

There are 229,400 people in the county’s labor force, so the 7.6 percent unemployment rate includes 17,500 unemployed people.

California’s unemployment rate is unchanged from November, at 9.8 percent, which is an improvement from 11.2 percent in December 2011. Last year, there was a total gain of 225,900 jobs, according to the Employment Development Department.

Between December 2011 and December 2012, the leisure and hospitality industry gained the most jobs — 60,700 — and the information sector gained 21,200 jobs.

Government had the most job losses, with 31,500 fewer in December than in 2011.

Between November and December, the educational and health services industry added the most jobs, followed by construction and information sectors.

Like California, the national rate didn’t change from November. Forty-two states and the District of Columbia reported lower unemployment rates in December than the previous year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Patricia Griffin
Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 