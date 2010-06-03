Santa Barbara County Judge James Herman Appointed to California Judicial Council

He will serve a three-year term as a voting member of the policymaking body

California Supreme Court Chief Justice Ronald George has announced the appointment of Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge James Herman to the Judicial Council of California.

The Judicial Council is the administrative policymaking body of the California courts. The 27-member body is responsible for improving the statewide administration of justice in the California courts, which is the largest court system in the nation.

Judge Herman has been serving as the Santa Barbara County Juvenile Court presiding judge since 2008. He also serves on the Superior Court’s Executive Committee.

He was appointed to the Santa Barbara County Superior Court in 2005. He joined the bench with more than 20 years of experience in private law practice, specializing in complex commercial litigation. He was a deputy public defender in Riverside, San Diego and Santa Barbara counties for seven years (1976-1984).

A former president of the State Bar of California (2002-03), Judge Herman served on the State Bar’s Board of Governors (1998-2003), and chaired and served on the bar’s Judicial Nominations and Evaluation Commission Review Committee for three years (1999-2002). He has professional experience as a lecturer and writer for numerous legal and academic institutions, bar groups and community groups on a variety of legal topics. He is a member of the California Commission on Access to Justice and the Pro Bono Commission.

Judge Herman participates on the Judicial Council’s Court Technology Advisory Committee and as liaison to the Probate and Mental Health Advisory Committee. His past committee experience includes membership on the Civil and Small Claims Advisory Committee (2005-06) and the Task Force on Self-Represented Litigants (2004-05). He was a lawyer member of the Judicial Council (2004-05) and served on the Rules and Projects Committee during his initial term.

Among other honors and awards, Judge Herman has received the Judicial Council’s Bernard E. Witkin Amicus Curiae Award (2004). He also serves on a number of California Judges Association committees, including the executive committee.

His appointment to the council is for a three-year term as a voting member.

“It is a great honor for Judge Herman to be appointed by the chief justice of the California Supreme Court to such a prestigious position on the California Judicial Council,” Superior Court Presiding Judge Arthur Garcia said. “It reflects well upon our court to have one of its judges serve on such a highly responsible policymaking body.”

The Judicial Council, under the leadership of the Chief Justice, has the following primary responsibilities:

» Establishes direction and sets priorities for the continual improvement of the court system.

» Promulgates rules of court administration, practice and procedure.

» Sponsors and takes positions on legislation that affects the California judicial system.

» Allocates the judicial branch budget.

» Responds to legislative mandates.

— Gary Blair is an executive officer for Santa Barbara County Superior Court.