Big Turnout for Candidates in Santa Barbara County June Ballot Races

Five of the major races on the Santa Barbara County June 7 ballot are open seats, leading to a large turnout of candidates competing for spots in Congress, the county Board of Supervisors and the State Assembly.

With the filing deadline passed, eight people have filed at least a statement of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission for the 24th District Congressional seat, currently held by 18-year incumbent Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.

Capps announced her retirement last April, and candidates entered the race from all over the district, which includes Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties and a portion of western Ventura County.

The eight who filed with the FEC include Santa Barbara County residents Salud Carbajal, Justin Fareed, Jeff Oshins and Helene Schneider, and San Luis Obispo County residents Khatchik “Katcho” Achadjian, Steve Isakson, Matt Kokkonen and William Ostrander.

Carbajal, Oshins, Schneider and Ostrander are Democrats, Fareed, Achadjian and Kokkonen are Republicans and Isakson filed with no party preference.

Santa barbara County resident Benjamin Lucas filed candidacy paperwork with the Santa Barbara County Elections Office.

Incumbents in state Assembly Districts 35 and 37 —​ Achadjian and Das Williams, D-Carpinteria, respectively — are each running for another office this year so both seats are open.

Candidate lists have not been finalized yet, since the Wednesday deadline for filing just passed.

Three people have filed with the Secretary of State’s Office to run for District 35 — Republican Jordan Cunningham and Democrat Dawn Ortiz Legg, both of San Luis Obispo County, and Republican Stephen Lebard of Santa Maria.

Dominic Robert Rubini filed intent-to-run paperwork with the San Luis Obispo Elections Office for the seat.

In District 37, two Santa Barbara residents have filed to run: Democrat S. Monique Limon and Edward Fuller, who listed no party preference in Secretary of State documents.

State Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson, D-Santa Barbara, is running for re-election and faces one challenger: Santa Maria Republican Colin Patrick Walch.

Two of the three county supervisor seats on the June ballot are open, since First District Supervisor Carbajal is running for Congress and Third District Supervisor Doreen Farr decided not to seek a third term.

The First District seat, which covers the eastern part of the South Coast, is a two-person race with Williams and Jennifer Christensen.

Four people have jumped into the Third District race, including Bob Field of Santa Ynez, Jay Freeman of Isla Vista, Joan Hartmann of Buellton, Bruce Porter of Santa Ynez and Karen Jones of Santa Ynez, who filed her declaration of candidacy on Wednesday, the deadline day.

Fourth District Supervisor Peter Adam of Santa Maria, who is running for re-election, and Eduardo “Eddie” Ozeta, also of Santa Maria, will face off for the seat.

Of all the political party central committee seats, only one race will be on the ballot — the Third District Republican Party Central Committee — in which six people are going for five spots.

None of the Superior Court judge seats will be on the ballot since they’re all uncontested seats. Four of the nine judges were appointed to fill vacancies within the last six-year term: James Voysey of Lompoc, Michael Carrozzo of Santa Barbara, Pauline Maxwell of Santa Barbara and Gustavo Lavayen of Santa Maria.

Residents must register to vote by May 23 to vote in the June 7 election.

Click here to register to vote online through the Secretary of State Office.

