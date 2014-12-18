Santa Barbara County Launches Redesigned Website

Santa Barbara County has launched a new website that makes information easier to find and is easier to view on a tablet or smartphone.

Key changes include:

» Mobile accessibility: The county used responsive design to make sure the website fits on screens of all sizes.

» Social media portal: The county releases essential information through Facebook, Twitter, Nixle and YouTube. The social media portal provides a single page to connect to all county social media sites.

» Better search capability: With over 20,000 web pages and documents, finding the right information can be challenging. The new website gives users the ability to search within a specific department or the entire county website. While this function is not currently available for every department, it will be in the future.

» Increased organization: Other improvements include a press release archive and a user-friendly guide to CSBTV programming.

Assistant director for information and communications technology Jennifer Slayman highlighted the need to address mobile users.

“We researched the types of visitors that come to the site and found that almost 40 percent were using mobile devices," she said. "We also looked at what people were searching for and then we looked at how to best provide that information.”

The county is rolling out the new website in phases. More department website changes will appear in the coming months, and ICT staff will continue to address future issues to make the experience of using the county website even better.

The public is invited to send all feedback regarding the website redesign to [email protected]. Click here for more information on website changes.

— Lael Wageneck is a public engagement coordinator for Santa Barbara County.