High Intensity Surrounds Heated Debate Over ‘Anti-Fracking’ Initiative on November Ballot

Both sides spar over what Measure P will and will not ban if approved, and the extent of its impacts on Santa Barbara County water, jobs, tax revenue and litigation

Liars, manipulators and outsiders are lined up on either side of Santa Barbara County’s “anti-fracking” ballot initiative, if local voters are to believe the rhetoric leading up to the November election.

Officially known as Measure P, “The Healthy Air and Water Initiative to Ban Fracking” has reignited a long-running debate pitting priorities of environmentalists and oil opponents against those of industry supporters — limiting oil production versus jobs, energy independence and county tax dollars.

Far from so simple, Measure P would ban fracking, cyclic steam injection and other high-intensity petroleum operations in the unincorporated areas of Santa Barbara County.

Fracking, or hydraulic fracturing, employs high-pressure fluids to create fractures in rock that allow oil and natural gas to escape and flow from a well. The procedure is not used locally, but Measure P proponents say the land-use initiative would prevent the possibility, along with future oil extraction expansion.

Supporters say the measure exempts existing oil operations if the ban violates constitutional rights, is deemed an “unconstitutional taking of property” or applies to an individual or entity with a “vested right” as of the date it takes effect.

Oil backers worry anyway. According to county staff, 30 percent of 1,200 active area wells use a cyclic-steaming process, and the rest will use one or more of the prohibited procedures in their lifetimes.

Since the word “existing” does not appear in the text of the ballot measure, the county was asked to determine how “vested rights” exemptions would be carried out — a process the county Board of Supervisors is supposed to approve at a meeting Oct. 7.

Holding a “vested right” is more subjective than either side suggests, however. According to the County Counsel’s Office, vested rights would be determined on a case-by-case basis in a process that, up until this point, has been established largely through litigation.

Meaning, if Measure P is approved by voters, the county will most certainly be sued.

• • •

Fracking hasn’t been tried locally since 2011, when one oil company tested the method in the Orcutt hills — a fruitless venture, since area oil is heavy, tar-like and less responsive to the technique, said Dennis Bozanich, former assistant to the county CEO.

The county hasn’t banned fracking, although companies must obtain a permit to do it.

Fearful of the prospect, members of the Santa Barbara County Water Guardians took action last spring, gathering nearly 20,000 signatures on a petition asking the county to ban the procedure. In June, county supervisors punted the decision to voters via a Nov. 4 ballot initiative instead of adopting an ordinance outright.

The San Francisco law firm of Shute, Mihaly & Weinberger LLP, which specializes in land and environmental issues, crafted the ballot language, and the Environmental Defense Center also vetted it, said Water Guardians spokeswoman Katie Davis.

Existing oil and gas operations will not be affected, Davis maintained, dismissing such talk as a misleading mantra proliferated by “No on Measure P” backers who condemn the initiative as a deceptive and flawed job-killer that puts the county and taxpayers at risk.

A handful of wells operating within the Santa Maria city limits also would not be affected, she said.

“We felt very confident that it was well written,” Davis told Noozhawk. “‘Existing’ is not a legal term. Our own land-use planning code refers to vested rights. If there is a legal risk, then it doesn’t apply. There’s no way we could shut down existing wells.”

She said fracking bans have gained momentum nationally, especially in New York. Santa Cruz County became the first to pass a ban in California, although the prohibition is largely symbolic since there is no commercial petroleum production in that county.

A ban similar to the one proposed in Santa Barbara County is also on the ballot in San Benito County in November.

Davis said concern for an oil-ravaged environment and an increase in permit applications prompted the Santa Barbara County initiative. She pointed to the more than 7,000 potential drilling locations identified in a recent filing from privately held Santa Maria Energy.

The county has 903 anticipated wells in the pipeline, 89 percent of which would use petroleum operations described in Measure P, according to an impartial impact analysis prepared by Bozanich and the county counsel.

Five oil companies have submitted proposals: Santa Maria Energy, Amrich Energy, Freeport McMoRan Oil & Gas, PetroRock Energy and Kern County’s Aera Energy. Bozanich said Bakersfield-based ERG Resources is preparing to file for a 533 cyclic-steam-well project.

Acidization, a third oil-extraction technique named in Measure P, uses the same chemical mix as fracking, and Davis said such water-intensive processes can contaminate groundwater, waste precious supplies during drought or even increase earthquake risks.

Davis hopes Measure P will provide a much-needed framework for approving future oil projects, something officials lamented last year when considering the Santa Maria Energy project.

“The risks that people associate with fracking apply to all three kinds of these techniques,” she said. “The problem in our current planning code is that it has conflicting goals. It allows oil production, but encourages environmental preservation.”

• • •

Where proponents see clear-cut wording, energy companies view a threat to their livelihoods and those of more than 1,000 locals, mainly in the North County.

The oil industry contributes to the employment of nearly 2,000 locals and generates more than $291 million annually, either directly or indirectly, according to a 2013 UC Santa Barbara economic impact study commissioned by the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce. The Santa Maria Valley chamber — as well as chambers of commerce in Goleta and Santa Barbara and the Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association — opposes Measure P.

Opponents say the initiative would cut more than $16 million in annual county tax revenues that fund schools, public safety and other services, as well as increase dependence on imported foreign oil.

The county’s impartial analysis confirms that the oil and gas industry makes up about $16.4 million, or 2.65 percent, of its total tax roll, finding about 1 percent of all county jobs are at least loosely tied to the activity.

Helping lead the fight against Measure P is Santa Maria Energy president David Pratt, who believes his company’s recently approved permit to develop 110 wells outside Orcutt is in jeopardy.

Santa Maria Energy, which uses cyclic-steam injection for 26 diatomite wells, obtained a permit for new wells in November, but hasn’t yet acquired all the permits it needs to start construction. One of the permits won’t be issued by the state until January, pushing the company’s build date through the rainy season and into next June.

If substantial construction hasn’t begun by November, and the measure passes, Santa Maria Energy could miss out on money already invested, said Beth Marino, the company’s vice president of legal and corporate affairs.

The company also worries ballot language would prohibit routine maintenance, which for all local well operators includes injecting acids and other chemicals to clean natural waxes and scaling that can clog old wells and stifle flow, said Kevin Drude, deputy director of the county energy and minerals division.

Santa Maria Energy employs 30 local workers now, and intends to hire 50 to 70 more for the new project, Marino said.

“The way that measure is designed, we would not be allowed to go forward with project,” she told Noozhawk. “There is no statute that defines what vested rights are. Generally, it means you have all of the permits.”

Pratt said his company uses water from the Laguna County Sanitation District, which can’t be used for human consumption. Other oil companies use recycled or on-site produced water, he said, quoting a study that found while oil production in the county is expected to increase, water usage isn’t.

“We are literally talking about thousands of people who would be displaced,” Pratt said, noting most Measure P supporters live on the South Coast. “The fields don’t affect their daily lives. It’s not their children who will be harmed when funding for schools is curtailed. There is a certain equity argument in that. It’s simply not right.”

Pratt said Santa Maria Energy will assess its options if Measure P is approved, but two other companies — ERG Resources and PetroRock Energy — have threatened litigation. More could follow.

A permit doesn’t necessarily guarantee vested right, County Counsel Michael Ghizzoni said, although in some cases it could.

He pointed to a 1976 legal case the county typically relies on for such determinations. In Avco Community Developers Inc. v. South Coast Regional Commission, the state Supreme Court ruled that vested rights occur when a property owner has performed substantial work and incurred substantial liabilities in good-faith reliance upon a government-issued permit.

Even though the property developer in that case was already invested heavily, the court ruled against the project moving forward.

“The area of vested rights is much more a creature of case law than anything else,” Ghizzoni explained. “If Measure P passes, some exemptions would be clearer to process than others.”

Since Measure P would take effect immediately, and an exemptions ordinance takes effect 30 days after passage, the county counsel hopes the Board of Supervisors will approve such an ordinance next month.

The county Planning Commission pushed the ordinance forward last week, recommending supervisors approve rules allowing the Planning Department director to make the vested rights determination. For constitutional takings determinations, the commission will make recommendations to the supervisors, who would host a hearing.

Two attorneys would have to be reallocated or hired to help vet vested rights cases, Ghizzoni said, an important job since the county is generally self-insured for $500,000.

“The litigation is going to tell us,” he said.

• • •

On a warm afternoon last week, Measure P proponents and opponents each held events at which they demanded the same thing: “the truth.”

Crowding the steps of the Santa Barbara County Courthouse, dozens of blue shirt-clad activists surrounded two state legislators to push for passage.

“We know that this measure is going to help Santa Barbara County,” said state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, D-Santa Barbara, flanked by Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Santa Barbara, and Santa Barbara City Councilman Gregg Hart. “Vested means you can’t take it away. If they tell the truth, they can’t win this ballot initiative.”

“They cannot say conclusively that it eliminates a single job,” Williams added.

Just up the street, opponents called for the same candor.

Calling Williams and Jackson “termed-out Sacramento politicians,” Fifth District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino said there’s a reason why California hasn’t yet passed a similar fracking ban: economic impact.

“I would advise people to get their facts from the real experts, not career politicians, paid activists or the Internet,” he said. “The real experts in this case are Santa Barbara County’s Energy Division and the Office of County Counsel. Both of these nonpolitical, nonpartisan experts agree — Measure P does affect existing onshore oil operations and will expose the county to the largest liability it has ever faced.

“While disregarding sound legal advice might be the norm in Sacramento, I find it to be very irresponsible.”

All five supervisors were able to file arguments for or against Measure P to appear on the official ballot, but none chose to do so.

First District Supervisor Salud Carbajal hadn’t taken a stance as of this week, saying he was still weighing arguments and information from both sides.

Big money backs the battle, another reason for supervisors to take a hands-off approach.

“No on P” supporters raised more than $1.8 million as of earlier this month, with $1.6 million coming from Californians for Energy Independence (including energy producers) and $90,893 from ERG.

“Yes on P” supporters collected more than $91,000, including more than $10,000 from individuals.

— Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.