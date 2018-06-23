Santa Barbara County Warns of Extended Power, Gas, Potable Water Outages in Montecito Area

Southern California Edison warns power will be out in the area until at least Thursday since crews cannot access area for repairs to storm-damaged equipment

Most of the Montecito area had no power, no gas, no potable water and no sanitation service Tuesday night, and the utility outages were expected to last a while, according to the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management.

Many neighborhoods are under mandatory evacuation orders and residents have left, or been rescued by responders to the massive flooding and mudslides in the area.

However, remaining residents who are sheltering in place and people outside the hazardous areas could also be impacted by the outages.

The Montecito Water District issued a boil water notice Tuesday, advising people in Montecito and Summerland to boil tap water before drinking or cooking with it.

Southern California Edison customers in Montecito should prepare to be without power until at least Thursday due to extensive storm-related damage, representatives said Tuesday night.

Approximately 3,400 SCE customers in Montecito were without power and a SCE substation was offline because of damage to the source lines, according to Edison.

“Due to the severity of the weather related outages, we are unable to provide estimated restoration times for some of the affected areas,” the company said in a statement.

As of 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, 11,815 customers across SCE's entire system were without service.

But the bulk of the damage caused by the winter’s first major rain and wind storm appears to be in Santa Barbara County where Thomas Fire-related damage sent mud and debris into the community causing death and destruction in Montecito neighborhoods.

SCE crews were not able to begin working on repairs due the ongoing rescue effort and Montecito-area customers should be prepared for an outage until at least Thursday, representatives said.

“We cannot estimate restoration time until access to impacted area is open for damage assessments,” SCE said.

Earlier Tuesday, authorities reportedly turned off power to areas within Montecito due to the number of downed utility lines posing a danger to residents and rescue teams.

Customers can report or inquire about outages at 800.611.1911 and get the latest information using the SCE outage center.

SoCal Gas said it would be "temporarily isolating natural gas service" to specific areas starting Tuesday night, per a request by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, and people in those areas would not have gas service for an undisclosed amount of time.

The 3,500 impacted homes and businesses were "north of Highway 101 to Foothill Road/East Valley Road west of Hot Springs Road, Olive Mill Road to San Ysidro Road," according to SoCalGas.

A gas transmission line was broken early in the morning and automated safety equipment stopped the flow of gas in the line, SoCalGas said.

"We are aware of reports of an explosion and fire in Montecito. At this point we do not have confirmation as to the cause of that explosion," SoCal Gas said.

A natural gas explosion and fire was reported early Tuesday morning on Via Manana and there was a report of a large natural gas fire in the area of El Bosque Road, but details were not available.

A Coast Guard helicopter was called in to evacuate two patients — reportedly suffering severe burns — from Birnam Wood Country Club.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli contributed to this story.

