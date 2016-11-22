Friday, June 29 , 2018, 4:39 pm | Overcast 69º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara County Names Janette Pell New General Services Director

By Gina DePinto for Santa Barbara County | November 22, 2016 | 5:30 p.m.
Janette Pell Click to view larger
Janette Pell

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors has appointed Janette Pell as the new director of the General Services Department.

Pell will assume the duties from Matt Pontes, who was recently promoted to assistant county executive officer.

Pell has been serving under Pontes since January 2016 as assistant director of general services, with oversight of capital-improvement planning, purchasing and fleet management.

The General Services Department provides support services to all county departments, including fleet management, communications, purchasing and procurement, real property, facility management and maintenance, information technology, and capital project management.

“The board voted to appoint Janette as the county’s next director of general services, a department that oversees critical functions,” said Mona Miyasato, county executive officer. “Her experience in Kern and San Luis Obispo counties will be an asset for us. I have no doubt that she is well prepared to assume the job where Matt left off.”

“I am extremely honored to have been entrusted by the Board of Supervisors to direct General Services,” said Pell. “I’m looking forward to leading a team of dedicated employees within the department, and working closely with the other county departments to deliver high quality and innovative services that assist residents and visitors alike.”

Pell is an accomplished public-sector administrator, with 27 years of experience in capital projects, parks and recreation, airports, fleet, maintenance, and purchasing.

She began her career in the information-technology field that ultimately led to a diverse background, including 18 years at the director level, and similar roles in San Luis Obispo and Kern counties.

“I know Janette will provide professionalism, excellent customer service and prudent decision making addressing both the current and future needs of the county,” Pontes said.

Miyasato added, “I would also like to thank Matt Pontes for guiding General Services through challenging times post-recession. Matt’s leadership established a sound foundation for Janette.”

Pell earned a master’s degree in public administration from California State University, Northridge, and a bachelor’s degree in data systems and quantitative methods from San Francisco State University.

For information about the Santa Barbara County General Services, go to http://www.countyofsb.org/gs.

Gina DePinto is communications manager for Santa Barbara County.

 

