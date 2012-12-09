Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 7:31 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Midweek Storms Likely to Bring Rain, Colder Temperatures to Santa Barbara County

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | December 9, 2012 | 8:01 p.m.

Santa Barbara County can expect a warming trend Monday and Tuesday but rain and colder temperatures are likely by Wednesday.

The National Weather Service said sunshine and daytime temperatures in the low 70s are in the forecast Monday and Tuesday, with overnight lows around 50.

By late Tuesday, however, the weather service said a cold trough of air originating in the Gulf of Alaska will begin sliding down the California coast, increasing the possibility of rain. A 20 percent chance of rain is forecast for Wednesday with daytime high temperatures in the low 60s. Showers are possible Thursday with highs in the upper 50s.

The midweek series of storms may drop a few inches of snow at higher elevations in Southern California. The snow could affect Interstate 5 road conditions on the Grapevine through the Tejon Pass north of Los Angeles, which may mean heavier traffic on Highway 101 through Santa Barbara.

More rain is possible next weekend, forecasters say.

