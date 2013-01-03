Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 5:27 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

Two Wrecks Injure 6 in Santa Barbara County

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | January 3, 2013

At least six people were injured — four of them seriously — in two separate vehicle accidents Wednesday night in Santa Barbara County.

The most serious wreck occurred at about 6 p.m. on Highway 166 near New Cuyama, in the northeast corner of the county.

That accident, involving two vehicles, occurred near Soda Dry Lake Road, according to emergency radio traffic.

Five people were hurt — three suffered serious injuries — and one person was airlifted by helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, according to California Highway Patrol dispatch.

Personnel from the California Highway Patrol and the Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded, along with a Calstar helicopter air ambulance.

Highway 166 was closed for a time while emergency personnel tended to the victims and cleared the wreckage, the CHP said.

A second accident — a head-on collision on Highway 154 near Los Olivos — occurred at about 8:45 p.m., according to CHP dispatch.

A Toyota crossed into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with a Cadillac near Alamo Pintado Avenue, the CHP reported. A third vehicle also was involved

One person — a woman in her early 40s — reportedly suffered head, arm and leg injuries in that crash, which blocked the eastbound lanes for a time.

Details on the two accidents were not available Wednesday night.

