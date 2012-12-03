Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 9:44 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara County Ready to Dry Out after Wet Weekend

South Coast foothills report over 4 inches of rain but sunny skies are in the forecast now

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | December 3, 2012 | 3:21 a.m.

A series of weekend storms soaked Santa Barbara County’s South Coast one last time Sunday night before moving east out of the area. More than 4 inches of rain was recorded in the foothills above Santa Barbara and Goleta.

After a generally soggy weekend, the National Weather Service said sunshine should return Monday — at least partly, anyway — with clear skies in the forecast for the rest of the week. Daytime highs are expected to reach the mid-60s with overnight lows in the low 50s.

The weather service said the weekend’s high surf should diminish by midmorning Monday, although there is a continued high risk of rip currents.

While there was only minor damage from the storms Saturday and Sunday, the South Coast logged significant rainfall amounts. As of 11:45 p.m. Sunday, gauges monitored by the county Public Works Department had recorded 5.61 inches of rain at San Marcos Pass, the most in the county from the weekend deluge. Tecolote Canyon west of Goleta reported 4.75 inches, Refugio Canyon had 4.53 inches and Santa Barbara Fire Station 7 on Stanwood Drive in Sycamore Canyon had 4.08 inches.

Among the other rainfall totals: 3.53 inches along the Gaviota coast, 3.27 inches in Goleta, 2.34 inches at Montecito Water District headquarters, 2.29 inches in downtown Santa Barbara, 1.97 inches on the Edison Trail above Carpinteria and 1.70 inches in Carpinteria.

The Santa Ynez Valley and the North County received considerably less rain, although Figueroa Mountain recorded 2.30 inches from the series of storms. Los Olivos reported 1.38 inches, 1.32 inches was logged at Lake Cachuma, Solvang had 1.30 inches, Buellton 1.24 inches, Santa Ynez 1.06 inches, Santa Maria 1 inch, Orcutt .87 inches, Los Alamos .85 inches and Lompoc .70 inches.

Although it’s still early for the rain season that began Sept. 1, the county Flood Control District said San Marcos Pass is at 147 percent of normal, with a total of 8.11 inches of rain so far. Santa Barbara is at 123 percent of normal, with 3.19 inches, and Goleta is at 110 percent, with 3.23 inches.

As of Sunday night, Lake Cachuma — the major water source for the South Coast, the Santa Ynez Valley and Lompoc — is 69.5 percent filled and stands about 19 feet below spill level.

» Click here for the complete National Weather Service forecast.

» Click here for the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department’s interactive precipitation map.

» Click here for the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Services. Click here to sign up for the OES’ messaging service. Connect with the OES on Facebook.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at

