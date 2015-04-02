Santa Barbara County Offering Free Hazardous Waste Drop-Off Event

With spring upon us, it’s time to get serious about cleaning up around the house. Tired of seeing those old paint cans in the garage or old jugs of used motor oil in the back shed? Bring them to Santa Barbara County’s next Household Hazardous Waste and Electronics Collection Event on Sunday, April 12 at the Santa Ynez Valley Recycling and Transfer Station, 4004 Foxen Canyon Road in Los Olivos.

The collection event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is available to residents in the unincorporated area and the City of Solvang. There is no charge to participate.

Acceptable items include automotive fluids, cleaners, paint, pesticides, fluorescent tubes, and batteries. Residents can also bring unwanted electronics like computers, TVs, cell phones, printers, stereos, CDs, DVDs, and video and cassette tapes. Further details are available on the county’s recycling website, www.LessIsMore.org.

Unwanted medications and home-generated “sharps” (e.g. needles and syringes) will also be accepted. Sharps must be delivered in rigid, puncture-proof containers. Please note that controlled substances, such as narcotics and some prescription medications, are not permitted. Residents should instead deposit their controlled substances in one of the Sheriff’s Department’s free drop boxes through Operation Medicine Cabinet. Locations are available by clicking here.

The county offers free collection events twice a year in the Santa Ynez Valley. For those unable to attend an event or for those living in other areas, numerous collection centers are available throughout the county. Some are operated by the county Public Works Department, while others are run by local cities or private waste management companies.

At the county’s “ABOP” facility, also located at the Santa Ynez Valley Recycling and Transfer Station, residents can recycle their antifreeze, auto batteries, motor oil, oil filters and latex paint every Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. Additionally, all of the county’s transfer stations accept electronic waste year-round during normal operating hours, free of charge for residents.

For more information about local hazardous waste collection programs, call 805.882.3615 or visit the county’s recycling website by clicking here.

— Leslie Robinson is a program specialist for Santa Barbara County Public Works.