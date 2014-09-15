Santa Barbara County Officials Consider Replacing Goleta Beach Park Bridge

Sole vehicle route to Goleta Beach Park will be replaced with wider bridge across Goleta Slough

Goleta Beach Bridge, the sole vehicle access route to Goleta Beach Park, will soon be replaced with a safer, wider structure featuring new separate bike and pedestrian paths.

The bridge connecting Sandspit Road near Santa Barbara Airport to the popular Santa Barbara County park near the entrance to UC Santa Barbara is set to be replaced in spring 2015, when crews will build a new, less obstructive bridge over the Goleta Slough.

The current bridge, built in the 1970s during the Highway 217 project, will remain open and be demolished after construction of the new one is complete, hopefully by fall 2016, according to Charlie Elbert, project manager with the county Public Works Department.

The county Board of Supervisors is expected to approve the project, and an accompanying Mitigated Negative Declaration of environmental impacts, during Tuesday’s meeting, also making way for the public works department to put out construction bids for the work early next year.

Elbert said the county has been working on the project since 2010, two years after Caltrans was forced to make emergency repairs on Goleta Beach Bridge, installing extra support to piles suffering from an irreversible condition called “reactive aggregate.”

“The concrete and the rock they used in the concrete have a chemical reaction going on that causes deterioration from the inside out, which is a real bummer,” he said.

The project is complicated, since the existing 137-foot concrete bridge is located near the environmentally protected Goleta Slough and serves as a vital connection for the coastal bike path to UCSB across the slough to the park, which sees one million visitors each year.

“It’s very sensitive,” Elbert said.

“We’ve got at least three endangered species in the area. It’s going to be tough because we have to protect everything.”

To mitigate some potential significant impacts, public works will conduct an Erosion and Sediment Control Plan, Water Pollution Control Plan, pre-construction biological surveys and environmental monitoring throughout construction and restoration.

Although the new 168-foot long structure will be built 60 feet west of the current bridge, locals will still see some inconvenience, since a contractor will use about 40 parking spaces to store equipment.

The new bridge will be 20 feet wider, offering enough room for a raised five-foot pedestrian path — currently three feet — adjacent to a 12-foot bicycle path running parallel to, but separate from, northbound traffic.

The bridge will be more aesthetically pleasing, Elbert said. It will feature guardrails stained to look like wood and will be eco-friendly, since just one supporting pier will be located on the north bank of the slough, outside of the normal wetted perimeter of the channel.

Since the Federal Highway Bridge Program will fund nearly 90 percent of the $3.2 million project — the state pays the rest — Elbert said the county must abide by a longer list of regulations, which include working alongside the California Coastal Commission and several other federal and state agencies.

