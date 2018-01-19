Officials Hope to Get Montecito-Area Businesses Reopened Soon

Before residents are allowed back into Montecito, Santa Barbara County officials plan to reintroduce business owners to Coast Village Road and Upper Village on San Ysidro and East Valley roads, Sheriff Bill Brown said Friday.

“The San Ysidro Road area is the spine of Montecito and the Village is its heart,” he said, adding that the department was working to bring merchants into the area so they can assess property damage, see what they need to restock, and open for business.

Then there will be resources within Montecito for residents to “utilize for basic provisions,” restaurants and such, Brown said.

Mandatory evacuations have been in effect since Jan. 8 for some Montecito areas and since Jan. 11 for others.

Residents will be allowed back in once roads are passable – or at least, closures are reduced – and utilities are back in service, Brown said.

Reopening Highway 101 is a key factor in allowing residents back into Montecito, officials have said, since that will clear up the surface streets being used for all the dump trucks and heavy equipment in the area.

Authorities are already looking for alternate truck routes, since State Route 192, Jameson Lane and Coast Village Road will be busy with regular traffic once people are living in the area again, Brown noted.

The No. 1 priority for the response effort remains the search for three missing people, and 16 search dog teams will arrive at the scene Saturday to assist in the effort, Brown said.

Faviola Benitez Calderon, 28, John “Jack” Cantin, 17, and 2-year-old Lydia Sutthithepa lived in the Hot Springs and Olive Mill roads corridor, and that is where they were last seen alive, so search teams have focused on that area, Brown said.

There are 20 confirmed fatalities in the Jan. 9 mudslides, and another 28 people were injured.

As of Friday, Incident Command listed 129 destroyed single-family residences; 307 damaged residences; six destroyed commercial properties; and 17 damaged commercial properties.

Highway 101

Caltrans hopes to open the roadway Monday, but should have an update on its progress over the weekend, District 5 Director Tim Gubbins said.

Clean-up was mostly done by Friday, and crews were clearing drains, striping the roadway and doing guardrail repairs to get it ready for public traffic.

State Route 192 also remains closed to public traffic through Montecito.

Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner has added 15 train cars (2,000 seats) to deal with increased demand between Santa Barbara and Los Angeles while Highway 101 is closed, and will add another roundtrip train starting Saturday.

The daily ferry boats between Santa Barbara and Ventura harbors were limited Friday and Island Packers said the Saturday trips may be canceled or changed because of ocean conditions, with rough seas expected.

Utilities update

Montecito Water District repairs are ahead of schedule for its heavily-damaged system, General Manager Nick Turner said, adding that a mix of temporary and permanent fixes was used on the “highline” transmission pipeline that was broken in seven spots, all at creek crossings.

He said most repairs could be finished as soon as Monday, with water service back the week of Jan. 28.

“With the system repairs scheduled to be completed, we have transitioned to a new phase in our recovery process involving: returning the system to its normal operating pressures; flushing any remaining debris from the system; super chlorinating the system; and performing bacteriological testing required by the California Division of Drinking Water,” the district said in an update Friday.

A boil-water notice remains in effect for most areas served by the district, except in Summerland and Upper Toro Canyon.

Santa Barbara County’s Office of Emergency Management said Thursday that it expects utilities and county roads to be restored soon in most undamaged areas.

The U.S. Postal Service suggests customers who were affected by the mudslides submit a temporary change of address, which can be done online or at a local Post Office.

“A temporary change of address is designed for customers who plan on returning to their residence within six months. If you are not planning to return to your current address, please submit a permanent change of address request,” the Postal Service said in a news release.



“A change of address card is available at your local Post Office or a request may also be filed at usps.com, the Postal Service’s website that is available to customers 24 hours a day, seven days a week.



“Customers, who plan on re-occupying their home within 30 days, may submit a Hold Mail request.”

People can contact the USPS hotline with questions about mail delivery at 1.800.275.8777.

