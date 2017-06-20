Santa Barbara County OKs Refinancing Deal for UCSB Student Housing Nonprofit

Santa Barbara Student Housing reworks its California Enterprise Development Authority bonds for properties in Isla Vista and Santa Barbara

An affordable housing project for UCSB students is headed to Santa Barbara.

Santa Barbara Student Housing, a nonprofit group, got the OK to refinance $6 million in debt at Tuesday’s Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors meeting.

The debt restructuring will allow the nonprofit to reduce its its debt interest from 4.5 percent to 3.5 percent.

The money will go to refinancing the costs of acquisition, construction, installation, rehabilitation, equipping and furnishing for five student housing projects in Isla Vista, and a new site at 721 West Victoria St. in Santa Barbara.

The other Santa Barbara Student Housing sites are located at 6612 Sueno Road, 6719 Sabado Tarde, 732 Embarcadero Del Norte, 6503 Madrid Road and 777 Camino Pescadero.

“This is an exciting time for the board,” said Student Housing board member Frank Thompson. “This refinancing would help save a lot of money.”

The Santa Barbara house will be home to 11 students.

“Our plan is to provide housing away from UCSB for graduate students,” Thompson said.

The organization helps provide low-cost co-op housing to UCSB and Santa Barbara City College students. Rental rates average about 70 percent of market value, according to the organization.

The California Enterprise Development Authority is the issuer of tax-exempt bonds, and the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors’ role was only to approve the financing, but assumes no liability.

“The cooperative housing model is a very strong model,” Third District Supervisor Joan Hartmann said. “It really gives the students a major role in how to manage a household as well as manage the finances."

Supervisor Das Williams said designated student housing helps everyone in the housing market.

“We need far more student housing to address the skyrocketing rents in our community,” Williams said. “It doesn't just help students, it helps others. The less they are competing for the same housing, the less the rents will be skyrocketing.”

In other board actions, the supervisors approved a $647,000 change order for the Northern Branch Jail Project.

The increase does not impact the budget for the $110.8-million jail project. Crews met delays when they encountered a red-tailed hawk and nest containing three chicks on the project site. Construction workers established a buffer to minimize impacts to the nesting birds, which have since fledged.

The supervisors also accepted a $100,000 donation from OW Management to fund the Coastal Patrol Bureau. The money will be placed in a restricted fund balance until the supervisors figure out how to spend it.

Although Supervisor Peter Adam voted to accept the donation, he criticized the position the county is in.

“What this boils down to is a failure to protect our assets,” Adam said. “I find it sad and pathetic that we have to go out and solicit donations for something that should be our primary responsibility."

