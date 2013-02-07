Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 11:22 am | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara County on Alert for Alleged Killer

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo 1:45 p.m. | February 7, 2013 | 2:57 p.m.

Christopher Jordan Dorner
Christopher Jordan Dorner

Santa Barbara County is among 10 counties blanketed with an alert about an armed and dangerous man police say is responsible for killing three people, including a police officer.

Christopher Jordan Dorner, 33, a former police officer, allegedly was involved in multiple shootings, and law enforcement has deployed officers to protect people listed in an online manifesto published on Dorner’s Facebook page.

Among those named in Dorner’s writing was retired Los Angeles Police Department Capt. Randy Quan , who reportedly was responsible for Dorner’s dismissal from the LAPD. 

Quan’s daughter, Monica, and her fiancé, Keith Lawrence, were found dead in Irvine on Sunday, and authorities believe they were killed by Dorner.

Two police officers were shot in Riverside on Thursday while at a traffic stop; one was killed and the other officers was reportedly still in surgery.

In addition to Santa Barbara County, a “blue alert” was activated in a Kern, Ventura, Los Angeles, Ventura, San Bernardino, Orange, Riverside, San Diego and Imperial counties.

The only known local connection to anyone in the manifesto is to Capt. Donald Deming of the Lompoc Police Department, who Dorner briefly mentions as someone who could vouch for him. 

Lompoc Police Chief Larry Ralston told Noozhawk Thursday that Deming had worked with the LAPD for 20 years before joining the Lompoc PD in 2008.

Ralston said that they were notified by LAPD Wednesday night and urged to take precautions, and that he’s been in touch with them Thursday as well.

“Everybody’s concerned for [Deming’s] safety and his family and that of the department,” Ralston said, adding that he could not elaborate on actions the department is taking at this time.

No Santa Barbara Police Department Officers are mentioned in the manifesto, according to Sgt. Riley Harwood.

Authorities are describing Dorner as a black male, six-feet tall, 270 lbs. with black hair, brown eyes and an unknown clothing description.

Authorities are looking for a blue pickup truck that suspected killer Christopher Jordan Dorner may be driving. (Contributed photo)
Authorities are looking for a blue pickup truck that suspected killer Christopher Jordan Dorner may be driving. (Contributed photo)

He was last seen driving a 2005 blue or gray Nissan Titan with a California License plate of 8D83987 or 7X09131, as Dorner may be switching between the two plates. The vehicle also had ski racks on its roof.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Dorner of the vehicle should call 911.

Scroll down to read Dorner’s manifesto. (Most names have been redacted.)

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  Christopher Dorner's Manifesto by   Andy Campbell

