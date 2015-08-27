Santa Barbara County Once Again in Grip of Summer Heat

Advice

One of the hottest summers in Santa Barbara County in recent memory shows no sign of abating.

Another stretch of blistering weather is forecast Thursday into the weekend, with temperatures in the 90s near the coast, and approaching triple digits inland, according to the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

Thursday’s forecast high in Santa Barbara is 91, followed by 90 on Friday and 86 on Saturday.

Santa Maria may be a degree or two hotter, while Santa Ynez is expected to reach the 100-degree mark Friday and Saturday.

Overnight lows are forecast to be around 60 degrees.

Winds of 10-15 mph are expected, with gusts to 25 mph.

The latest round of above-normal temperatures is due to a high-pressure system hanging over Southern California, which is keeping cooler marine air mainly offshore.

Temperatures are expected to return to near normal early next week.

