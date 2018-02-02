Santa Barbara County Opening Disaster Recovery Center on Monday

The Santa Barbara County Local Recovery and Assistance Center will be closing at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Beginning at noon on Monday, a Disaster Recovery Center will be operating at the same location at the Calvary Chapel Church located at 1 N. Cesar Chavez in Santa Barbara.

The Disaster Recovery Center will be available for the public to visit and get information about disaster assistance programs.

Representatives located at the Disaster Recovery Center include the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the Small Business Administration, the Employment Development Department, the State Supplemental Grant Program, and a person available to provide support with other information and referral questions and for helping people to access needed resources.

The Disaster Recovery Center is a place where people who have damaged or destroyed homes as result of the Thomas Fire or Flood can go to get consultation and information about disaster recovery.

The Disaster Recovery Center will be open on Monday from noon to 6 p.m. and will have the following operating hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday and Saturday.