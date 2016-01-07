Santa Barbara County Medical Marijuana Cultivation Ban Gets Cool Reception

Baseball

Santa Barbara County's planning staff came up with a medical marijuana cultivation ban in a hurry to keep local regulatory control, but it hasn’t been well-received so far.

The Santa Barbara County Planning Commission and Montecito Planning Commission have both recommended that the Board of Supervisors not adopt the proposed ban.

The supervisors will make a final decision on Jan. 19.

Cities and counties are rushing to adopt cultivation rules before March 1, a deadline created by a package of state laws known as the Medical Marijuana Regulation and Safety Act.

If local ordinances to regulate or ban cultivation aren’t in effect by that date — and there isn’t a legislative fix to delete the deadline — then regulatory control reverts to the state rules that won’t even be written until 2017.

County staff recommended a ban on medical marijuana cultivation in all incorporated areas, with exemptions for qualified patients and primary caregivers, as long as the cultivated area is for personal use, located on a lot with the patient’s residence, and less than 100 square feet.

Planning Commissioners didn’t support a ban and were told there isn’t time to come up with another regulation as a placeholder to modify after the March 1 deadline.

“I don’t want to take what seems to be a pretty viable industry and make it illegal — I just can’t do that,” Commissioner Daniel Blough said.

Medical marijuana patients and growers spoke against the ban at the meeting, and said the collective system is working well now.

Some patients can’t grow their own medical marijuana and would have to drive outside the area to get it if cultivation wasn’t allowed, they said.

Defaulting to a ban has felt wrong since the beginning, Commissioner C. Michael Cooney said.

The Board of Supervisors will have more time to consider alternatives, and it’s possible the deadline will be nixed by then, he said.

Commissioners voted unanimously against the staff recommendation of adopting the ban, and suggested that the Board of Supervisors add a cultivation ordinance to its work program for 2016 to discuss it further.

The city of Goleta is pursuing a cultivation ban, Santa Maria plans to ban cultivation but allow deliveries of medical marijuana, and Santa Barbara's proposed ordinance allows local cultivation for personal use but not for selling to dispensaries.

