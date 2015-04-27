Santa Barbara County Paramedic Shane Fabie Receives National Star of Life Award

American Medical Response paramedic Shane Fabie was presented the American Ambulance Association 2015 Star of Life Award in Washington, D.C., this month.

Fabie was one of 15 pre-hospital care providers in the United States to be selected for the award, which is given to pre-hospital providers who go “above and beyond” their duties.

He has been instrumental in training his fellow paramedics and EMTs in a new Cardiac Arrest Management Protocol in Santa Barbara County.

Fabie’s hard work, combined with this new method of CPR, has resulted in Santa Barbara County becoming a global leader in cardiac arrest survival.

“Shane has been a driving force when it comes to training," AMR clinical manager Les Hugie said. "As a field training officer, Shane has helped train every AMR paramedic and EMT that works for us, as well as our allied agencies. Each new hire learns CAM (Cardiac Arrest Management) from Shane.”

Mike Hall, AAA president, stated, “These men and women of EMS are serving their communities, every day and at every hour, by providing vital medical care in emergency situations. When someone dials 9-1-1, there are a number of highly trained professionals ready to respond with excellent emergency medical and pre-hospital care.”

Past Stars of Life have included heroic individuals involved with the response to the Sept. 11 attacks, Hurricanes Katrina and Sandy, and other national disasters.

“However,” Hall notes, “all of our stars have performed a duty equally important to the communities they serve and hold this event to honor their everyday efforts.”

— Andrew Westby is a public information officer for American Medical Response.