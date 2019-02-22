Santa Barbara County Parks Division Hiring Lifeguards for Summer

The Santa Barbara County Community Services Department, Parks Division is hiring beach lifeguards, pool lifeguards and junior lifeguard instructors for the 2019 summer season.

Santa Barbara County beaches include Jalama, Arroyo Burro and Goleta. Pools include Cachuma Lake Campground and the Joseph Centeno Aquatics Complex in New Cuyama. The Hendry’s Junior Lifeguard Program is at Arroyo Burro Beach County Park.

Full time work is offered during the summer season that runs from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend.

For entry-level lifeguards without experience, pay starts at $15.50 per hour for beach lifeguards and $13.50 for pool lifeguards. Previous experience is not required, and all certifications are provided free of charge. Experienced pool lifeguards are needed for leadership positions and may be eligible to earn a higher rate of pay.

To apply, candidates must submit an application available by clicking here. For questions, contact Jon Menzies at 805.729.7508 or [email protected].

— Gina DePinto is the communications manager for Santa Barbara County.