Plains Oil Pipelines in Santa Barbara County Could Switch to State Oversight

Leaving federal regulation would lead to more local control in wake of Refugio oil spill

Plains All American Pipeline plans to cancel its crude oil tariff through the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, which means the Santa Barbara County Line 901 — which was shut down after causing the Refugio Oil Spill — could stop being designated as an interstate pipeline and instead be a state-regulated intrastate pipeline if and when it starts operations.

Last week, Plains filed documents with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission saying it intends “to cancel the tariff in its entirety” after purging the last of the oil from its shutdown pipelines, according to FERC, which has authority over interstate oil pipelines and the rates they charge for shipping oil.

“It is FERC staff’s understanding that Plains’ Line 901 was just canceled and Line 903 will be canceled next,” said Mary O’Driscoll, director of media relations.

Plains representatives did not respond to multiple requests for comment on the decision.

O’Driscoll was unsure which state agency would take over from FERC if oversight authority changes — likely the California Public Utilities Commission — and said canceling the tariff means the Plains lines will be designated as intrastate from now on.

If oversight authority shifts from federal to state agencies, it will have a big impact as additional scrutiny is leveled on the company after the May 19, 2015, spill near Refugio State Beach.

Federal pipeline safety regulators with the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Administration are currently investigating the spill and released preliminary findings Wednesday, including the official cause of the spill — external corrosion of the pipe — and a timeline of the emergency response.

PHMSA has been issuing corrective orders, including the shutdown and purge of Line 901 and connecting Line 903, and has authority over when — and if — the pipeline resumes operations.

PHMSA representatives declined to comment for this story.

Safety authority would transfer to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, which has stricter regulations than federal agencies, according to Assemblyman Das Williams’ office.

In a statement, Williams said his office has requested that the pipelines are reclassified so they are subject to stronger state standards. It is unclear how the transition will happen, he added.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal regulates and investigates 4,500 miles of intrastate hazardous liquid-transportation pipelines, compared to PHMSA’s 2.6-million-mile jurisdiction.

The Santa Barbara County pipelines don’t actually leave California — they end in Kern County. Three oil production companies in southern Santa Barbara County use Line 901 and Line 903, and have stopped operating their offshore oil rigs since the pipes were shut down.

It’s been “frustrating” to have the pipelines designated as interstate even though the oil never leaves California, Williams staffer Hillary Blackerby said.

Plains is also unique in that the Santa Barbara County energy division doesn’t have regulatory jurisdiction over the pipeline operations or safety, since the company won a legal victory decades ago to keep federal oversight of its interstate carrier pipeline.

In response to the Refugio Oil Spill, both Williams and State Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson, D-Santa Barbara, recently passed pipeline safety legislation that require annual inspections and more assessment of risk management and response plans, including research into auto shutoff systems.

Gov. Jerry Brown signed Senate Bill 295 and Assembly Bill 864 in October and the addition inspection work in the bills will “significantly increase the workload” for the Fire Marshal’s pipeline safety division, according to a January presentation.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal pipeline safety division plans to hire 17 additional people this year ahead of the 2017 implementation dates.

— Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .