Friday, April 6 , 2018, 3:27 pm | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara County Planning Commission Talks Threshold for Greenhouse Gas Emissions

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk News Editor | @magnoli | March 25, 2015 | 5:10 p.m.

Santa Barbara County wants to develop a greenhouse gas emissions threshold, a point that distinguishes which industrial projects would have significant cumulative impacts and require mitigations.

Having a threshold isn’t required, and there is no cohesive state approach so local jurisdictions are left to their own decisions, county staff member Doug Anthony said. It’s part of the effort to plan for the statewide mandate to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to 1990 levels by 2010.

Santa Barbara County could adopt a zero-net emissions standard, a percentage-based reduction from business as usual, or a numeric threshold — which Energy and Minerals Division staff is recommending.

At Wednesday’s county Planning Commission meeting, staff recommended a threshold of 10,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent per year (MTCO2e/year) to trigger a finding of significant mitigations, which would only apply to industrial stationary source projects.

If projects have significant cumulative impacts from greenhouse gas emissions, they would be required to reduce emissions down to the threshold through onsite and offsite mitigations.

One metric ton of carbon dioxide equivalent per year is the unit used to incorporate emissions of seven greenhouse gases into one measurement, based on the global warming potential of the gases, according to a county staff report.

Planning commissioners didn’t make a decision and will discuss it more at an April 9 meeting in Santa Maria.

The Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District will also discuss the issue, and both groups will make recommendations to the Board of Supervisors.

Every public commenter but one at Wednesday’s meeting asked for a zero-emission standard or a lower level than the staff recommendation, at 1,000 to 2,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent.

“I get zero threshold when it comes to dumping trash on the street, so I’m not clear why dumping trash in the atmosphere gets a different threshold,” Sierra Club board member Robert Bernstein said.

The 10,000-level is “too much for a county that prides itself on its environmental record,” said Bill Marks, representing the League of Women Voters.

Ben Oakley, representing ERG California, recognized he was the “lone voice of consent” and opposed the greenhouse gas emission threshold.

With a 1,754 metric ton of carbon dioxide equivalent per year threshold, it would capture 95 percent of existing greenhouse gas emissions from stationary sources, according to county numbers. It would also allow smaller-emission projects to go through the planning process without the mitigations.

The 10,000 metric ton level recommended by staff would capture 82.4 percent of existing project emissions.

Noozhawk news editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 