Proposed Oil-Drilling Project to Go Before Santa Barbara County Planning Commission

The ERG Resources plan is one of three development projects being considered for the Cat Canyon area southeast of Santa Maria

The first of three oil-drilling projects proposed for Cat Canyon, 7 miles southeast of Santa Maria, will head to the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission on Wednesday when supporters and opponents are expected to show up in force.

Commissioners will consider the revised ERG Resources West Cat Canyon Revitalization Plan, which originally sought to develop 233 new thermally enhanced or steam injection wells, install four additional steam generators and replace the existing 4-inch-diameter fuel gas pipeline with an 8-inch-diameter line.

The original project called for 10 new well pads, one new steam generator pad and the use of 91 existing pads for a total of 102 well and equipment pads plus other support equipment. No hydraulic fracturing is planned.

However, staff since has recommended an “environmentally superior alternative,” an option that reduces the project and lessens significant environmental impacts.

Alternative 1 — no new well pads/reduced well count — would eliminate construction and operation of the proposed 10 new well pads, 46 new wells and new access roadways associated with the proposed new pads.

Under Alternative 1, 187 wells (no replacement wells) could be constructed and operated on existing pads, with nine pads expanded as described for the proposed project, a 20 percent reduction in total well development for an estimated peak production rate of 8,000 barrels of oil per day during the 40-year lifetime of the project.

A revision letter with additional analysis said that the recommended Alternative 1 project “would not result in any additional significant and unavoidable Class I environmental impacts, would not increase previously identified Class I or Class II impacts, and would lessen some Class I and Class II impacts, as described in the Final EIR,” county staff said.

This alternative would mean that the ground disturbance for Alternative 1 would be 66 acres compared with 78.2 acres for the proposed project, a 12.7-acre reduction.

The document also notes that ERG's project is one of three planned for the Cat Canyon Oil Field, which sits near the communities of Sisquoc and Garery.

The other projects include:

» Aera East Cat Canyon Redevelopment Project — proposing 296 oil, injection and water wells, six steam generators and processing facilities. As part of the Aera Project, the Southern California Gas Co. would construct a 14-mile-long, 8-inch-diameter natural gas pipeline that would cross Highway 101 and traverse the community of Orcutt.

» PetroRock UCCB Project — planning 231 oil, injection and water wells, five steam generators, processing facilities and a 2.7-mile natural gas line that would cross Foxen Canyon Road.

“In summary, cumulative oil development within Cat Canyon Oil Field and corresponding oil transport would result in a significant and unavoidable impact associated with an accidental oil, produced water or other hazardous material spill that could have substantial and long-term effects on the biological and hydrological resources affected by the spill(s),” the Final EIR for the ERG project states.

Cumulative well development also could result in significant temporary noise increases, especially those located near multiple cumulative project property boundaries, county officials said.

“Other cumulative impacts identified, including the proposed project’s contribution, could be reduced to insignificant levels through implementation of recommended mitigation, as well as county, state and federal regulatory requirements," the EIR states.

The Planning Commission hearing is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Board of Supervisors Hearing Room, Betteravia Government Center, 511 E. Lakeside Pkwy. in Santa Maria.

People also may address the Planning Commission by using the remote video testimony system in the Engineering Building, Room 17 at 123 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara.

The Planning Commission agenda may be viewed by clicking here. For more information about ERG's project including access to the Final EIR, click here.

